SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 4, 2024 -Sabre Corporation(NASDAQ: SABR), a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, today announced key leadership appointments to advance its hotel growth expansion strategy.

As previously mentioned, Sabre believes it can be the premier business-to-business (B2B) lodging platform in the Global Distribution System marketplace by enabling efficient global travel through relevant content, technology and services.

"Investment in our hotel B2B distribution to improve our hotel offering and increase our attach rates for our agency partners is one of our key growth initiatives," said Chinmai Sharma, Global Head - Lodging, Ground & Sea for Sabre Travel Solutions. "Having the right leaders in place is critical to moving our growth strategy forward as it allows us to grow all aspects of our business."

Sabre Travel Solutions has recently appointed senior travel executives to lead the supply, demand and product teams for their Lodging, Ground & Sea (LGS) vertical.

Nathan Brooks has been appointed the new Vice President of Global Supply for LGS. Joining Brooks as the Head of Supply for the Americas is Steve Peterman.

Bradford Jones has joined LGS as Head of Global Agency Demand. Brad and his team will work closely with Sabre's agency commercial team and agency accounts to understand their needs and drive higher adoption and attach rates for LGS products and services.

Craig Barnby was recently appointed as Vice President of Product for LGS. His extensive experience in hotel distribution and leadership will help advance Sabre's product roadmap and ensure readiness in a dynamic marketplace.

"This is an exciting time to be at Sabre, as we are investing in intelligent products like Lodging AI, forging key strategic partnerships, and focusing on significant opportunities globally to enhance Sabre's market presence and revenue in the hotel distribution space," added Sharma.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today - empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.