  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sabre Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SABR   US78573M1045

SABRE CORPORATION

(SABR)
03/30 02:38:54 pm EDT
11.41 USD   -0.57%
Sabre Corp sees travel recovery broadening

03/30/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
Holiday travel at the Philadelphia International Airport, Pennsylvania

(Reuters) - Sabre Corp on Wednesday reported continued gains in leisure travel through March and the travel booking software provider said international and corporate bookings have accelerated since the start of the year.

Sabre is the latest company to report improved booking patterns as travelers take summer and spring vacations after the pandemic disrupted previous travel plans.

"We expect the March 2022 recovery versus the same period in 2019 for both international and corporate bookings to be at their highest levels since the pandemic started in mid-March 2020," the company said in a regulatory filing.

To date, the recovery has broadened, with all regions showing strong improvement from January, it said.

The company reported gross air bookings are up to about 48% in March 2022 compared to the same period in 2019. Net air bookings and passengers boarded also recovered at 50% and 76% respectively. Gross hotel central reservation transactions recovered about 105%.

Sabre also said revenue generated in Russia in 2019 represented a low-single digit percentage of Sabre's total 2019 Travel Solutions revenue, its travel business unit. The company terminated it's distribution agreement with Russian airline Aeroflot in early March.

(Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo; editing by Anna Driver, Alexandra |Hudson)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 451 M - -
Net income 2022 -435 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 535 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,51x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 711 M 3 711 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 11,47 $
Average target price 13,40 $
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Managers and Directors
Sean E. Menke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kurt Joseph Ekert President
Douglas E. Barnett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl Ivar Peterson Chairman
Joe DiFonzo Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SABRE CORPORATION33.53%3 711
ADOBE INC.-17.76%219 968
WORKDAY INC.-9.85%61 811
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.10%50 333
DATADOG, INC.-12.74%48 785
AUTODESK, INC.-23.39%48 460