Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sabre Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SABR   US78573M1045

SABRE CORPORATION

(SABR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sabre : EU antitrust regulator scraps Amadeus and Sabre investigation

07/19/2021 | 08:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS, July 19 (Reuters) - The European Union antitrust regulator on Monday scrapped a two-and-half-year investigation into travel booking companies Amadeus and Sabre , citing a lack of conclusive evidence.

The two were targeted by the European Commission in November 2018 on concerns that their contract terms could prevent airlines and travel agents from changing to rival ticket agents.

"The evidence collected is not sufficiently conclusive to justify pursuing the investigation further," the EU competition watchdog said in a statement.

It said it would continue to monitor the sector. The Commission is currently reviewing rules that specify the relationship between airlines, booking system providers and travel agents.

The EU decision was welcomed by Amadeus.

"Amadeus has worked closely with the Commission in an open and transparent manner since the launch of its investigation in 2018," a company spokesperson said.

Airlines usually sell the bulk of their tickets via travel agents and other third parties but have a tense relationship with global distribution service (GDS) providers such as Amadeus and Sabre, which use software networks to sell products such as airline tickets and hotel rooms to consumers.

These companies typically enjoy much higher profit margins than the airlines whose tickets they help to distribute. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A. -5.27% 52.14 Delayed Quote.-7.56%
SABRE CORPORATION -2.13% 11.05 Delayed Quote.-8.07%
All news about SABRE CORPORATION
08:17aSABRE : EU antitrust regulator scraps Amadeus and Sabre investigation
RE
07:11aSABRE : EU antitrust regulator scraps Amadeus and Sabre investigation
RE
07/14INSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at Playa Hotels & Resorts
MT
07/13SABRE : Cleartrip Unveils Multiyear Agreement With Sabre
MT
07/13SABRE : Cleartrip prepares for anticipated online bookings surge through multi-y..
PR
07/13Cleartrip Signs Multi-Year Deal with Sabre Corporation
CI
07/13SABRE : Announces Refinancing of Revolving Credit Loans and Term B Loans (Form 8..
PU
07/13SABRE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fi..
AQ
07/12SABRE : Refinances More Than $1 Billion in Outstanding Loans, Extends Debt Matur..
MT
07/12SABRE CORPORATION : Announces Refinancing of Revolving Credit Loans and Term B L..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 870 M - -
Net income 2021 -606 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 568 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 530 M 3 530 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,80x
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart SABRE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sabre Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABRE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 11,05 $
Average target price 13,62 $
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean E. Menke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas E. Barnett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl Ivar Peterson Chairman
Joe DiFonzo Chief Information Officer
Gary M. Kusin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SABRE CORPORATION-8.07%4 204
ADOBE INC.21.14%277 846
TWILIO INC.10.78%65 707
AUTODESK, INC.-3.93%63 527
WORKDAY INC.-5.04%60 051
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.73%49 049