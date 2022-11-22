Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sabre Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SABR   US78573M1045

SABRE CORPORATION

(SABR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:44 2022-11-22 am EST
4.785 USD   +2.03%
11/21Sabre Corporation Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
PR
11/21Sabre Says Unit Launching $535 Million Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
MT
11/21Sabre Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sabre : Elaf Travel and Tourism signs an exclusive technology agreement with Sabre to fuel strategic goals

11/22/2022 | 11:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia and MANAMA, Bahrain, 21 November 2022 -Elaf Travel and Tourism, a leading travel management company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, cemented a long-standing relationship, signing an exclusive agreement to drive the agency's growth through advanced technology.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony attended by management and executives from both companies to celebrate a decade of successful collaboration. The agreement provides Elaf Travel and Tourism continued access to Sabre's portfolio of innovative technology across the region, including its industry-leading workflow Sabre Red 360 and the latest mobile, data analytics, personalization and automation capabilities.

"We are excited to confirm our relationship with Sabre, which will continue support our growth and technology plans," said Dr. Adel Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Elaf Group. "We are working together to deploy the latest solutions and capabilities, transform our business, and advance our offerings to enrich our customers' experiences - particularly online."

Using SR360, the agency will have access to Sabre's marketplace of more than 420 airlines, 750,000 hotel properties, and hundreds of tour operators, rail, car and cruise providers, enabling it to sell personalized travel packages from suppliers all around the world.

"We are happy the Elaf Travel and Tourism recognizes the value of our technology and trusts the dedication and expertise of our local team," said Abdul-Razzaq Iyer, vice president, Sabre Travel Network Middle East. "Elaf Travel and Tourism has a wide range of services catering to the online, offline, and corporate travel sectors and we are committed to deliver products and solutions that meet their diverse customer needs and help the company to scale and expand its business to meet the high expectations of the tech-savvy Saudi travelers."

###

About Sabre Corporation
Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sabre Corporation published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 16:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SABRE CORPORATION
11/21Sabre Corporation Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
PR
11/21Sabre Says Unit Launching $535 Million Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
MT
11/21Sabre Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/21Sabre Corporation Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
PR
11/18Sabre hosts a workshop event for key travel players in Riyadh; Leading travel technolog..
AQ
11/17Sabre partners with Trava to digitalize post booking for travel agents; Sabre selects T..
AQ
11/17Sabre launches partnership with Girls Who Code
PR
11/17Sabre Launches Partnership with Girls Who Code
CI
11/16Sabre Partners With Trava For Post-Booking Processes' Automation
MT
11/16Sabre partners with Trava to digitalize post booking for travel agents
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SABRE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 573 M - -
Net income 2022 -405 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 917 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,82x
Yield 2022 0,36%
Capitalization 1 540 M 1 540 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart SABRE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sabre Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABRE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4,69 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 135%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean E. Menke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kurt Joseph Ekert President
Michael O. Randolfi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joe DiFonzo Chief Information Officer
George R. Bravante Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SABRE CORPORATION-40.98%1 540
ADOBE INC.-41.65%149 461
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.96%46 080
AUTODESK, INC.-26.56%44 575
WORKDAY INC.-47.58%36 661
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-1.38%35 300