Sabre : Elaf Travel and Tourism signs an exclusive technology agreement with Sabre to fuel strategic goals

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia and MANAMA, Bahrain, 21 November 2022 -Elaf Travel and Tourism, a leading travel management company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, cemented a long-standing relationship, signing an exclusive agreement to drive the agency's growth through advanced technology.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony attended by management and executives from both companies to celebrate a decade of successful collaboration. The agreement provides Elaf Travel and Tourism continued access to Sabre's portfolio of innovative technology across the region, including its industry-leading workflow Sabre Red 360 and the latest mobile, data analytics, personalization and automation capabilities.

"We are excited to confirm our relationship with Sabre, which will continue support our growth and technology plans," said Dr. Adel Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Elaf Group. "We are working together to deploy the latest solutions and capabilities, transform our business, and advance our offerings to enrich our customers' experiences - particularly online."

Using SR360, the agency will have access to Sabre's marketplace of more than 420 airlines, 750,000 hotel properties, and hundreds of tour operators, rail, car and cruise providers, enabling it to sell personalized travel packages from suppliers all around the world.

"We are happy the Elaf Travel and Tourism recognizes the value of our technology and trusts the dedication and expertise of our local team," said Abdul-Razzaq Iyer, vice president, Sabre Travel Network Middle East. "Elaf Travel and Tourism has a wide range of services catering to the online, offline, and corporate travel sectors and we are committed to deliver products and solutions that meet their diverse customer needs and help the company to scale and expand its business to meet the high expectations of the tech-savvy Saudi travelers."

###

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.