    SABR   US78573M1045

SABRE CORPORATION

(SABR)
  Report
Sabre : Fahad Express Travel & Tourism chooses Sabre to advance its travelers' experience and grow in the e-commerce space

02/09/2022 | 10:39am EST
Muscat, OMAN and Manama, BAHRAIN, 9 Feb 2022 - Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, and Fahad Express Travel & Tourism L.L.C, one of the leading travel companies in the Sultanate of Oman, have announced a new multiyear preferred GDS agreement to help elevate the traveler experience in Oman.

Fahad Express Travel & Tourism has been working with Sabre for more than a decade, delivering on its vision "to offer the best and most satisfying services to holiday seekers and our corporate travelers". Under the new agreement, Fahad Express will be exclusively using Sabre Red 360 to deliver highly personalized offers for its customers, by deploying intelligent and consultative services and features. Furthermore, it will continue to benefit from Sabre's automated exchanges and refunds to drive operational efficiency and excellence.

"We are excited to extend our longstanding relationship with Fahad Express as its preferred GDS partner," said John Matthew, Oman Country Manager, Sabre Travel Network Middle East. "Online travel is playing a significant role in the industry's recovery, and we will provide the technology and tools to allow Fahad Express leverage this growth and excel in both online and offline travel."

Fahad Express Travel and Tourism will use Sabre's marketplace of more than 400 airlines, 750,000 hotel properties, and hundreds of tour operators, rail, car and cruise providers, to sell customized travel packages from suppliers around the world.

"We have been successful in building a brand that delivers the perfect balance of quality, reliability and service in the offline space," said Ms. Juliet Irwin, General Manager, Fahad Express of Travel & Tourism. "Our partnership with Sabre will see us work together to empower the travel industry in Oman and transfer our expertise to excel in the online space. We will leverage Sabre's technology and solution to transform our business and advance our offerings for the online travelers."

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform managers more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Fahad Express Travel & Tourism

Fahad Express Travel & Tourism LLC, established in 1974 is one of the leading IATA Travel Agency in Sultanate of Oman having extensive network of branches in the country. The Company is having a steady performance in growth and per season it services more than 300,000 passengers. Travel House provides a wide range of excellent quality services to Ministries, Corporates & Individual clients

