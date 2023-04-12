Advanced search
    SABR   US78573M1045

SABRE CORPORATION

(SABR)
2023-04-12
4.125 USD   -5.82%
10:50aSabre : Flathead Travel signs GDS agreement with Sabre to help drive agency sales and revenue growth
10:20aSabre launches United Airlines' NDC offers to its global network of travel buyers; United's NDC content will be available via Sabre Red 360, Sabre APIs and GetThere
04/11Sabre Introduces United Airlines' NDC Offers to its Global Distribution System of Travel Buyers
Sabre : Flathead Travel signs GDS agreement with Sabre to help drive agency sales and revenue growth

04/12/2023
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - April 12, 2023 - Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, today announced a new multi-year agreement with Flathead Travel, a U.S-based travel agency. The new agreement will enable Flathead Travel access to the robust travel content in the Sabre travel marketplace, helping to drive efficiencies and support its revenue growth goals.

Sabre's marketplace includes travel content from more than 400 airlines, 1.6 million lodging options, and hundreds of tour operators, rail, car rental, and cruise providers, to sell customized travel packages from suppliers around the world. Flathead Travel has access to a full spectrum of bookable content, can rely on intuitive workflows, and tap into Sabre's unique workspace customization.

"Sabre will help us address many aspects of our business - driving revenue, reducing costs, and improving our efficiency," says Flathead Travel CEO, Darcy Lard. "The process of converting to Sabre was seamless and our agents were able to get up and running in no time and take full advantage of the efficiencies Sabre Red 360 offers." Sabre Red 360 helps agents work up to 25 percent faster and reduces training time by up to 50 percent.

Sabre Senior Vice President of The Americas for Sales, Jay Jones, adds, "Travel companies face the challenge of quickly adapting their business to a dynamic market's changing needs and requirements. We are excited to serve as the strategic technology partner for Flathead Travel and to bring them onto the Sabre GDS where they will have full access to Sabre's leading technology and broad travel content."

About Sabre Corporation
Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Flathead Travel
Family owned and operated; Flathead Travel has been in business since 1960. Their primary objective, within their corporate department, is to deliver VIP elite service for the most discriminating executives; a start-to-finish service, with a highly personalized touch. For leisure travelers, they are focused on making dream trips a reality.Flathead Travel is part of TL Network, a passionate community of travel professionals focused on mutual success. TL Network is one of the largest sellers of luxury travel, cruises, and tours in the industry. Representing approximately 5,700 travel agency locations across the U.S. and Canada. https://www.flatheadtravel.com/

Sabre Corporation published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 14:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
