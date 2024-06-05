Singapore's national carrier will continue to benefit from Sabre's advanced network planning and optimization technology, which enables airlines to navigate demand at the world's busiest airports

SINGAPORE - June 5, 2024 -Sabre Corporation(NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced the renewal of its longstanding agreement with Singapore Airlines, one of the world's premier airlines and a Star Alliance member. Through this agreement, Singapore Airlines will continue to leverage Schedule Manager and Slot Manager from Sabre's Network Planning & Optimization suite of technology, reinforcing its commitment to operational efficiency, choice and reliability for its passengers.

Sabre Slot Manager is the industry's most widely used system for managing slots at busy airports worldwide, enabling carriers to identify and secure slots required for future schedules while minimizing the chances of losing valuable historic slots. Meanwhile, Schedule Manager empowers airlines to create and execute robust, accurate, and feasible operating schedules across their networks, providing a powerful way to boost revenue and gain competitive advantage.

The agreement further underscores the strong, historic relationship between Sabre and Singapore Airlines, which recently announced robust passenger traffic and capacity growth. The carrier also distributes its New Distribution Capability (NDC) content through Sabre's global marketplace.

"Without the right slots and schedules, it's impossible to fly routes that are both profitable for airlines and which meet evolving passenger demand," said Rakesh Narayanan, Vice President, Regional General Manager, Asia Pacific, Travel Solutions Airline Sales. "We're pleased and proud to renew this valued and longstanding collaboration with Singapore Airlines so they can continue to benefit from advanced network planning capabilities, enabling them to optimize their flight schedules, maximize resource allocation, and deliver superior service to their customers."

###

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a software and technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. The Company connects travel suppliers and buyers around the globe and across the ecosystem through innovative products and next-generation technology solutions. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today - empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.