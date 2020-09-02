Sabre : TravelStore renews with Sabre to support business growth amid the travel industry's recovery

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, and TravelStore, Inc., the largest independent travel management company in California, have extended their long-standing relationship and signed a new multi-year agreement, allowing TravelStore to continue accessing the comprehensive travel content within the Sabre GDS to shop, book and manage travel for customers. Additionally, TravelStore also benefits from Sabre Red 360, designed to help agents offer a greater experience and more personalization to travelers.

Founded in 1975, TravelStore is employee owned and an award-winning travel industry leader for business travel management services and luxury vacations. Travel Store offers a full complement of travel management services to both businesses and leisure travelers across the country and around the world.

"TravelStore has enjoyed more than 40 years of success with Sabre as our technology partner, helping us meet our company goals of providing the greatest choice and personalization when booking travel," said Brian Crawford, chief operating officer of TravelStore. "We have decided to continue our decades long partnership given their technology superiority, balanced approach to airline relationships, forward thinking on evolving business models and best in class account management."

As part of its unique culture, TravelStore is committed to providing best in class customer service to discerning travelers who appreciate the value of global connections. TravelStore partnered with Sabre to utilize its virtual payment solutions to help clients easily manage their hotel bookings by removing the stress from travelers who would normally need to pay for hotel bookings directly then seek reimbursement.

"We are thrilled to continue partnering with TravelStore and providing them with a balanced Sabre marketplace that includes the robust content that their travelers demand," said Roshan Mendis, chief commercial officer of Sabre Travel Solutions. "Sabre is deeply committed to delivering the content, reach and solutions that travel management companies like TravelStore need for their travelers."

About TravelStore

Established in 1975, employee-owned TravelStore is one of the nation's top travel agencies. Headquartered in Los Angeles with several branch locations throughout California specializing in both business travel management and leisure travel services. TravelStore is a multiple time recipient of "The Best Places To Work" award by both Los Angeles Business Journal and Sacramento Business Journal.

TravelStore is a BCD Travel Affiliate offering a full array of business travel management services with a focus on customer service including dedicated account management, advanced technology solutions, automated quality control, custom reporting and exclusive negotiated rate programs. TravelStore is also a member of Signature Travel Network and specializes in luxury cruises, tours and custom vacation packages. For more information visit TravelStore.com or call 800-343-9779.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

