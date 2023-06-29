LONDON and Belgrade, SERBIA - June 28, 2023 - Sabre Corporation(NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a new alliance with travel technology distributor Aeroput to enhance its presence in, and bring its advanced travel technology solutions to, key markets in central and southern Europe.

Belgrade-headquartered Aeroput is now licensed to represent and distribute the Sabre brand to travel agencies in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia. The new alliance brings together Aeroput's strong regional expertise and local language support with Sabre's advanced technology and will give travel agents in the burgeoning Adriatic region increased access to Sabre's best-in-class solutions.

"The substantial growth of traveler numbers in the Adriatic region is one of the most significant tourism trends we're seeing in the current travel marketplace," said Dhimiter Tola, Managing Partner, Aeroput. "So it's more important than ever that travel agents have access to the advanced solutions they need to cope with, capitalize on, and create demand. That's why we're excited to bring Sabre's technology to agents across this region, enabling them to accelerate growth in their own businesses, while creating the best travel experiences for their clients."

"Through this alliance, we will be able to promote access to industry-leading Sabre solutions and services to travel agencies across this important region, including the intuitive Sabre Red 360 interface, which enables travel agents to deliver highly personalized offers to travelers through Sabre's extensive global travel marketplace," added Milos Kanas, Managing Partner, Aeroput. "We're confident that using Sabre's robust technological solutions will enable agents across southern and central Europe to enhance revenue opportunities, improve efficiencies, and create optimal offers for travelers."

"With increasing numbers of travelers wanting to explore the Balkan region, and those travelers having higher than ever expectations, travel agents need easy, intuitive access to rich global travel content," said Sean McDonald, Vice President, Agency Sales, Sabre Travel Solutions. "As such, we're delighted that travel agents across the Balkan ecosystem will have more opportunities to unlock a full spectrum of bookable content to create tailored trip experiences through Sabre Red 360's smart workflows."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.