  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sabre Corporation
  News
  Summary
    SABR   US78573M1045

SABRE CORPORATION

(SABR)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Sabre : Coming Together for Colleagues and Communities

06/11/2021 | 03:33pm EDT
One of the many things that makes Sabre special is our rich history of volunteerism and charitable giving. We reached a noteworthy milestone this past May, celebrating 20+ years of team members coming together to support causes they are passionate about. This deep rooted, philanthropic component of our culture is driven by Give Together, our corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, which encourages team members to give to charities of their choice and volunteer time in local communities. Many of the beneficiaries are chosen directly by team members, reflecting the varied compassion of our work family. Sabre offers proactive support by giving team members the tools they need to fulfill their charitable interests, including paid time off to volunteer. The result is a vibrant chain effect of volunteering and charity that has proven to be a huge success. Since the program launched in 2000, Sabre has donated over $20 million and logged over 300,000 volunteer hours.

Typical of 2020, we had to rethink our 'normal' approach to Give Together volunteering and fundraising. For the first time ever, Sabre had to execute our efforts almost completely virtually. This unexpected wrinkle did not stop our team members from making an impact across the globe, and in our local communities. In total, we were able to raise almost $50,000 by year end through our global giving campaign.

Sabre continued to facilitate giving this year by refreshing Give Together with a new online platform that helps connect team members to a wide variety of charities. Colleagues were able to select and give to nonprofits of their choice, including those that are responding to and aiding pandemic relief in India, where many of our Sabre team members reside. Although the U.S. is easing out of the pandemic, as our CEO Sean Menke said, 'We are not out of this relentless pandemic until all of us are out of it together.'

Giving our time and resources for the betterment of others is part of what makes Sabre unique. Through a combination of fundraising, volunteering and community efforts, Sabre team members around the world truly make an impact within the communities in which they work and live. We are proud of our team members for their generosity this year and look forward to continuing to Give Together.

Disclaimer

Sabre Corporation published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 19:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 900 M - -
Net income 2021 -569 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 542 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 517 M 4 517 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,24x
EV / Sales 2022 2,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart SABRE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sabre Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABRE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 14,22 $
Last Close Price 14,14 $
Spread / Highest target 20,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sean E. Menke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas E. Barnett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl Ivar Peterson Chairman
Joe DiFonzo Chief Information Officer
Gary M. Kusin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SABRE CORPORATION17.64%4 517
ADOBE INC.7.08%256 688
AUTODESK, INC.-9.12%61 054
WORKDAY INC.-4.40%56 608
TWILIO INC.-4.25%55 502
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.24%47 744