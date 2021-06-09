Sabre : Montevideo increases its emphasis in technology to deliver value to the travel ecosystem

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay- June 9, 2021 -Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, announced today the growth of the Montevideo center, adding technology development roles - an important step in the exciting path Sabre is embarked in of transforming its business, technology and culture to accelerate innovation in travel.

The Sabre Global Capability Center, Latin America's regional headquarters, recently celebrated 17 years of very successful operations and growth. The center plays a key role in developing innovative and next-generation retailing, distribution, and fulfillment solutions for Sabre customers.

'Beginning this year and going into 2022, Sabre Montevideo will be bringing new technology jobs to the city, which provide unparalleled opportunities for bright minds to join a global company and contribute to the future of the travel industry,' said Guillermo Prosper, vice president of Professional Services, Consulting and Support, and managing director of Sabre Montevideo. 'We believe technology will play a vital role in facilitating the recovery of the travel industry, as personalization is what travelers expect today.'

The 10-year strategic partnership between Sabre and Google Cloud is a testament to Sabre's commitment to lead the way with inventive solutions that enable flexibility, speed and scale to help the industry recover, evolve and expand - delivering value to the travel ecosystem and redefining what's possible and shaping the future of travel. This partnership is another step forward to achieving Sabre's vision to create a new marketplace for personalized travel.

'Our technology can help our partners overcome their biggest obstacles as the travel business evolves. The Montevideo center is committed to driving operational agility and a differentiated set of solutions that deliver value to our customers and sets us apart in the marketplace,' added Prosper.

Since May 2004, the center - one of the top employers in Uruguay - has offered services and support to airline, travel agency, hospitality and corporate customers in Latin America and the Caribbean. Sabre Montevideo provides cutting-edge technology and innovative products to support our customers' short and long-term priorities. Sabre's robust travel platform is trusted by thousands of airlines, agencies, and hoteliers around the world.

'With the next wave of technology just around the corner, we'll need inspired, curious and forward-thinking people to be a part of developing innovative solutions that redefine how we travel,' said Prosper. 'Sabre is always looking for top talent to join a diverse, rewarding, supportive, inclusive and transparent culture, where team members can grow and thrive.'

This press release is also available in Spanish.

###

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.