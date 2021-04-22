Sabre : Radixx Announces Security Incident Impacting Radixx Res™

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radixx, a subsidiary of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), that serves the low-cost airline carrier segment, today announced that Radixx Res™ has experienced an event impacting its Radixx reservation system. The company is in the process of restoring service to the approximately 20 Radixx airline customers affected by this event.

On April 20, 2021, Radixx noticed unusual activity related to its Radixx Res™ application. An investigation indicated that malware on the Radixx system caused the activity. Radixx's highest priority was to identify and contain any issues and to restore service as soon as possible.

Radixx Res™ operates in its historical, dedicated datacenter, which is a separate operational environment from Sabre systems. Based on the investigation to date, Sabre's systems, including its GDS, Airline IT, SabreSonic passenger service system and Hospitality Solutions systems, were not impacted. The company also noted its investigation indicates that the Radixx database containing customer information was not compromised in the event.

The company is taking steps to stand up a new Radixx application server environment. The company expects to begin bringing Radixx Res™ customers back online beginning later today, with efforts continuing over the next several days.

