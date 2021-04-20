Log in
Sabre : announces upcoming webcasts of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and first quarter 2021 earnings conference call

04/20/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation ("Sabre") (NASDAQ: SABR) today announced plans to host a live webcast of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on April 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET.  A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sabre's website at investors.sabre.com, and a replay of the event will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

Sabre also will host a live webcast of its first quarter 2021 earnings conference call on May 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Management will discuss the financial results, as well as comment on the impact of COVID-19 on the business. The live audio webcast of the session is expected to last approximately one hour and will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Sabre's website at investors.sabre.com. A replay of the event will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

Website Information 

We routinely post important information for investors on the Investor Relations section of our website, investors.sabre.com, and on our Twitter account, @Sabre_Corp. We intend to use the Investor Relations section of our website and our Twitter account as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of our website and our Twitter account, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website or our Twitter account is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

SABR-F

Contacts

Media       
Kristin Hays                   
kristin.hays@sabre.com     
sabrenews@sabre.com                                                                        

Investors
Kevin Crissey
kevin.crissey@sabre.com 
sabre.investorrelations@sabre.com      

Sabre logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sabre) (PRNewsFoto/SABRE)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabre-announces-upcoming-webcasts-of-its-2021-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-and-first-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-301273116.html

SOURCE Sabre Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
