SOUTHLAKE, Texas and LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug. 16, 2023 - Sabre Corporation announced that it is expanding its ESG team, with the appointment of Jessica Matthias as its new Global Director of Sustainability and Tess Longfield as Head of Sustainability Communications, effective July 3. Both report to Kristin Hays, Chief Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility Officer.

Matthias will be responsible for growing Sabre's sustainability program and cementing its commitment to playing a leading role in enabling sustainable travel, while Longfield will help build Sabre's reputation as a purpose-led organization among key stakeholders.

An immediate focus for Sabre's new ESG team will be to set impactful and meaningful goals in the sustainability space, and the issuance of the company's inaugural sustainability report.

"Establishing a dedicated ESG team will help us to set science-based goals in the climate space and give us more freedom to think big about how Sabre can contribute towards solving global challenges," said Matthias. "Purpose is already at the core of our brand, but we want to go further - we want to unlock more innovation in the ESG space and use our technology and expertise to enable the world to make more sustainable travel choices. I'm incredibly excited about this opportunity - we have huge potential to help our customers, stakeholders and travelers put sustainability at their core."

"Sabre is an innovator at the heart of the travel industry and is in a unique position to drive real change towards more sustainable travel," added Longfield. "It's great to be part of the new ESG team and I'm eager to bring my experience across sustainability and communications to advance the important efforts underway."

Matthias has spent the past nine years at Sabre, previously serving as Global Director of Communications, where she also headed up communications for the company's 2,000-strong Commercial & Services team. Through initiating PR and thought-leadership campaigns around the world, she engaged millions of stakeholders in the company's mission to connect people with places that matter. Prior to Sabre, Matthias worked with a number of travel and technology companies on achieving goals relating to communications, responsible development and sustainability, including the United Nations International Telecoms Union, solar energy company BBOXX, the Vienna Tourist Board and Tribal Group.

Longfield moves to Sabre from her role as Chief Marketing Officer at the sustainable travel non-profit Travalyst, a coalition of some of the most well-known brands in travel - such as Booking.com, Expedia Group, Google, Trip.com and Visa. Responsible for brand, marketing and communications, she spearheaded a new brand identity and website for Travalyst, whilst establishing a positive reputation in the industry through targeted thought leadership and PR campaigns. Longfield's two decades in communications included sustainability consulting roles with USAID, capacity building at the Jordan Tourism Board and as Director, PR & Influence at Ogilvy in Jordan she advised hospitality and travel companies on communications and sustainability strategy.

###

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.