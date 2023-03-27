Sabre : teams with Plan3 to provide airlines with holistic disruption management to boost traveler satisfaction while reducing recovery costs

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - March 27, 2023 - Sabre Corporation(NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a new agreement with automated airline disruption management solution Plan3 to enable airlines to be more proactive when disruption strikes.

The new alliance will allow Plan3 to draw upon Sabre's extensive industry reach and deep domain knowledge in airline technology to help accelerate the adoption of its service, while enabling Sabre to quickly deliver a holistic approach to passenger disruption for its airline partners. Plan3 will link via APIs and web services to augment native irregular operations and schedule change options available through an airline's Passenger Service System (PSS).

"We've all seen, and many of us have experienced first-hand, increased disruption in this post-pandemic recovery era, so it's more important than ever that airlines have an intuitive passenger disruption management tool that can enhance customer satisfaction, maximize operational efficiencies, and reduce recovery costs," said Sveinn Akerlie, Plan3. "We're incredibly excited to be working with Sabre to help more airlines globally optimize their approach to disruption management across the entire passenger journey."

Plan3 is a unique solution in the disruption management space. Utilizing powerful automation, the tool enables airlines to respond to thousands of unique passenger disruptions at once. Its unique 'issues dashboard' allows airlines to monitor and react to the disruption status of passengers at an individual level, flagging any travelers that will experience issues due to a disruption event. Designed for the travel recovery era, with no significant upfront investment or deep system integration required to get started, Plan3 is PSS agnostic and content provider agnostic, meaning it can complement Sabre's own ecosystems and product offerings, as well as being used by airlines on other systems. Their smart reaccommodation solution is ideal for retail-focused airlines who offer customers various ancillaries through third-party partners. Plan3 holistically looks at the customer's entire journey to make rebooking recommendations across flight, hotel, car, and more.

Using Plan3's 'option creator tool', airlines create holistic 'option packages' containing new flight options, as well as hotel rooms, meal vouchers, ground transportation and gift cards. Option packages are then sent to the passenger for them to make their preferred selection, directly from their personal device. The entire flow can be fully automated from templates, enabling airlines to respond to even the most complex of issues within just a few minutes.

"Speed and agility are of the utmost importance in today's dynamic global travel marketplace, and this new relationship is another steppingstone in Sabre's strategy to accelerate change through alliances to offer rapid innovation for our travel partners," saidMike Barrera, vice president - product management, Sabre Travel Solutions.

"One of the challenges of disruption recovery is to ensure that the entire traveler journey is considered, from flights, to hotels, to pre-booked ancillaries such as in-flight meals. Plan3 provides depth and breadth of inventory, as an agnostic aggregator of disruption-related content to bring greater choices to passengers. We look forward to working with Plan3 to offer an intelligent solution for airlines and passengers alike, while expanding our product ecosystem with an easy-to-implement, passenger-first solution."

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

AviLabs, the company behind Plan3, is based in beautiful Reykjavik, Iceland with remote members of the team in Spain, the Netherlands, France and the UK. As well as deep software development experience for the aviation sector, their team is made up of domain experts in passenger services systems (PSS), departure control systems (DCS), IOCC, big data analysis and airline disruption management design. Today, Plan3 is transforming the disruption experience for passengers and airlines alike. For more information, visit plan3.aero/sabre