Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sabre Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SABR   US78573M1045

SABRE CORPORATION

(SABR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-16 pm EDT
3.350 USD   -5.63%
02:15pSabre : teams with iCoupon to turn passenger boarding passes into digital compensation vouchers in the event of flight disruption
PU
06/13Sabre Completes Private Financing, Settlement of Cash Tender; Shares Rise After Hours
MT
06/13Sabre Announces Successful Completion of Previously Announced Private Financing and Settlement of Cash Tender to Strengthen Balance Sheet and Improve Free Cash Flow
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sabre : teams with iCoupon to turn passenger boarding passes into digital compensation vouchers in the event of flight disruption

06/19/2023 | 02:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and LONDON - June 19, 2023 - Sabre Corporation(NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced an agreement with leading digital vouchering platform iCouponto enable its airline customers to enhance the passenger and crew experience during flight disruption. Using the iCoupon technology, airlines can turn passenger and staff boarding passes into vouchers that can be immediately redeemed at airport restaurants and retailers.

"Sabre has deep global expertise in minimizing the impact of airline disruption, so we're thrilled that we will be working closely together through this new agreement," said Richard Bye, CEO of iCoupon. "This alliance will support our global expansion plans by enabling us to offer our innovative solution to more airlines across the world, while allowing airlines to improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve passenger satisfaction during times of disruption."

Airlines around the world use Sabre's intelligent service recovery solutions to holistically solve passenger reaccommodation challenges, including providing travelers with self-service options to enable them to effortlessly choose their own flights. iCoupon's solution will complement Sabre's existing technology and expertise. Eliminating the need for a physical voucher and providing an environmentally friendly solution, iCoupon's technology enables airlines and ground handlers to remotely and instantly issue digital vouchers directly to a passenger's boarding pass in the event of significant delays or disruption. Passengers can then instantly redeem their voucher at any iCoupon-integrated restaurant or retailer with their mobile or printed boarding pass. The solution can also be used for staff and crew meal entitlements.

"Even with the very best network plan and the most optimal scheduling, unexpected delays and disruptions happen for all sorts of reasons," said Corrie DeCamp, Senior Vice President, Product Management for Sabre Travel Solutions. "And when a disruption does happen, passengers expect and demand instant solutions. Providing immediate compensation through unique barcodes on boarding passes that passengers already have streamlines processes for airlines while minimizing what can be a stressful situation for both passengers and airline staff. We're delighted to be bringing our airline partners the opportunity to add iCoupon to their disruption strategies."

###

About Sabre Corporation
Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.   

About iCoupon
iCoupon is the leading provider of digital vouchering in airports worldwide. Working with more than 150 airlines, across 230 plus airports and 2,300 plus retail units, iCoupon's technology enables airlines, airports and ground handlers to remotely issue digital vouchers directly to passenger boarding passes for use in iCoupon-integrated retailers. iCoupon's automated solution eliminates the need for physical vouchering in airports, enabling vouchers of any value to be issued directly to mobile or printed boarding passes for compensation, promotions, loyalty & rewards or to staff/crew cards for meal entitlements. iCoupon's unique technology has become the standard for digital vouchering in airports, offering a queue-free, contact-free and paper-free alternative to traditional vouchering methods. Established in 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom, iCoupon works with partners across all continents to deliver a streamlined airport vouchering process. To date, the company has issued over 1 billion vouchers for the leading airlines, airports, partners and retailers, including the Lufthansa Group, SAS, Wizz Air, Menzies Aviation, Ryanair, Aer Lingus, Norwegian, AirFrance KLM, Swissport, SSP Group and Lagardère. Find out more at: www.icouponglobal.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sabre Corporation published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 18:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SABRE CORPORATION
02:15pSabre : teams with iCoupon to turn passenger boarding passes into digital compensation vou..
PU
06/13Sabre Completes Private Financing, Settlement of Cash Tender; Shares Rise After Hours
MT
06/13Sabre Announces Successful Completion of Previously Announced Private Financing and Set..
PR
06/13Sabre Corporation Announces Successful Completion of $700 Million Private Financing and..
CI
06/13Sabre and Aeromexico launch NDC content to Sabre-connected travel agents; Mexico's glob..
AQ
06/13Sabre Signs Distribution Deal With Air Canada; Shares Up Pre-Bell
MT
06/13Sabre and Air Canada form strategic distribution and retailing partnership
PR
06/13Sabre and Air Canada Form Strategic Distribution and Retailing Partnership
CI
06/12Sabre, Aeromexico Launch New Distribution Capability Content to Travel Agents
MT
06/12Sabre and Aeromexico Launch NDC Content to Sabre-Connected Travel Agents
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SABRE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 910 M - -
Net income 2023 -365 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 046 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,02x
Yield 2023 0,70%
Capitalization 1 112 M 1 112 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
EV / Sales 2024 1,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart SABRE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sabre Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABRE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,35 $
Average target price 5,28 $
Spread / Average Target 57,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kurt Joseph Ekert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael O. Randolfi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sean E. Menke Executive Chairman
Joe DiFonzo Chief Information Officer
Garry R. Wiseman Executive VP, Chief Technology & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SABRE CORPORATION-45.79%1 112
ADOBE INC.47.14%227 139
WORKDAY INC.32.91%57 915
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.18%48 902
AUTODESK, INC.14.25%45 631
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.5.30%35 087
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer