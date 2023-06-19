Sabre : teams with iCoupon to turn passenger boarding passes into digital compensation vouchers in the event of flight disruption

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and LONDON - June 19, 2023 - Sabre Corporation(NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced an agreement with leading digital vouchering platform iCouponto enable its airline customers to enhance the passenger and crew experience during flight disruption. Using the iCoupon technology, airlines can turn passenger and staff boarding passes into vouchers that can be immediately redeemed at airport restaurants and retailers.

"Sabre has deep global expertise in minimizing the impact of airline disruption, so we're thrilled that we will be working closely together through this new agreement," said Richard Bye, CEO of iCoupon. "This alliance will support our global expansion plans by enabling us to offer our innovative solution to more airlines across the world, while allowing airlines to improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve passenger satisfaction during times of disruption."

Airlines around the world use Sabre's intelligent service recovery solutions to holistically solve passenger reaccommodation challenges, including providing travelers with self-service options to enable them to effortlessly choose their own flights. iCoupon's solution will complement Sabre's existing technology and expertise. Eliminating the need for a physical voucher and providing an environmentally friendly solution, iCoupon's technology enables airlines and ground handlers to remotely and instantly issue digital vouchers directly to a passenger's boarding pass in the event of significant delays or disruption. Passengers can then instantly redeem their voucher at any iCoupon-integrated restaurant or retailer with their mobile or printed boarding pass. The solution can also be used for staff and crew meal entitlements.

"Even with the very best network plan and the most optimal scheduling, unexpected delays and disruptions happen for all sorts of reasons," said Corrie DeCamp, Senior Vice President, Product Management for Sabre Travel Solutions. "And when a disruption does happen, passengers expect and demand instant solutions. Providing immediate compensation through unique barcodes on boarding passes that passengers already have streamlines processes for airlines while minimizing what can be a stressful situation for both passengers and airline staff. We're delighted to be bringing our airline partners the opportunity to add iCoupon to their disruption strategies."

###

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About iCoupon

iCoupon is the leading provider of digital vouchering in airports worldwide. Working with more than 150 airlines, across 230 plus airports and 2,300 plus retail units, iCoupon's technology enables airlines, airports and ground handlers to remotely issue digital vouchers directly to passenger boarding passes for use in iCoupon-integrated retailers. iCoupon's automated solution eliminates the need for physical vouchering in airports, enabling vouchers of any value to be issued directly to mobile or printed boarding passes for compensation, promotions, loyalty & rewards or to staff/crew cards for meal entitlements. iCoupon's unique technology has become the standard for digital vouchering in airports, offering a queue-free, contact-free and paper-free alternative to traditional vouchering methods. Established in 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom, iCoupon works with partners across all continents to deliver a streamlined airport vouchering process. To date, the company has issued over 1 billion vouchers for the leading airlines, airports, partners and retailers, including the Lufthansa Group, SAS, Wizz Air, Menzies Aviation, Ryanair, Aer Lingus, Norwegian, AirFrance KLM, Swissport, SSP Group and Lagardère. Find out more at: www.icouponglobal.com