Sabre : to participate in upcoming Deutsche Bank's Virtual Technology Conference

09/08/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) today announced that Dave Shirk, executive vice president and president, Travel Solutions, plans to participate in the Deutsche Bank Investor Conference on Monday, September 14 beginning at 3:20 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the Sabre website at investors.sabre.com. A replay of the event will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Sabre Corporation
Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

Website Information
We routinely post important information for investors on our website, investors.sabre.com, in the "Investor Relations" section. We intend to use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

SABR-F

Contacts

Media: 
Kristin Hays
Kristin.Hays@sabre.com 
sabrenews@sabre.com

Investors:
Kevin Crissey
Kevin.Crissey@sabre.com 
sabre.investorrelations@sabre.com  

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabre-to-participate-in-upcoming-deutsche-banks-virtual-technology-conference-301125911.html

SOURCE Sabre Corporation


