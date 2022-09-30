Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Sabre Gold Mines Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGLD   CA78573W1023

SABRE GOLD MINES CORP.

(SGLD)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
0.0350 CAD   +16.67%
02:10pSabre gold announces results of 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders
GL
02:10pSabre gold announces results of 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders
GL
08/04Sabre Gold Mines Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SABRE GOLD ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

09/30/2022 | 02:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSX:SGLD; OTCQB:SGLDF) (the “Company” or “Sabre Gold”) announces that shareholders voted in favor of all resolutions presented in its management information circular at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on September 30, 2022. A total of 188,639,235 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 29.8% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares and voting results are as follows:

   Votes
DescriptionOutcomeVotes ForWithheld
Set Number of Directors at SixCarried167,845,8303,752,029
Election of Directors   
William M. SheriffCarried163,253,4858,344,374
    
Fahad Al TamimiCarried166,372,6545,225,205
    
Claudio CiavarellaCarried165,367,7066,230,153
    
Tony LesiakCarried168,213,9523,383,907
    
Stefan SpearsCarried167,655,1623,942,697
    
Giulio BonifacioCarried163,668,7377,929,122
    
Appointment of AuditorCarried185,484,9753,153,994

About Sabre Gold Mines Corp.
Sabre Gold is a diversified, multi-asset near-term gold producer in North America which holds 100-per-cent ownership of both the fully permitted Copperstone gold mine located in Arizona, United States, and the Brewery Creek gold mine located in Yukon, Canada, both of which are former producers. Management intends to restart production at Copperstone followed by Brewery Creek in the near term. Sabre Gold also holds other investments and projects at varying stages of development.

Sabre Gold has approximately 1.5 million ounces gold in the Measured and Indicated categories, and approximately 1.2 million ounces gold in the Inferred category. Additionally, both Copperstone and Brewery Creek have considerable exploration upside with a combined land package of over 230 square kilometers that will be further drill tested with high-priority targets currently identified. Sabre Gold is led by an experienced team of mining professionals with backgrounds in exploration, mine building and operations.

For further information please visit the Sabre Gold Mines Corp. website (www.sabre.gold).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information under Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding drill results, potential mineralization, potential expansion and upgrade of mineral resources and current expectations on future exploration and development plans. These forward-looking statements entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations, are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to: the strength of the Canadian economy; the price of gold; operational, funding, and liquidity risks; reliance on third parties, exploration risk, failure to upgrade resources, the degree to which mineral resource and reserve estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources and reserves; the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable are present, and the risks and hazards associated with underground operations and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Risks and uncertainties about Sabre Gold’s business are more fully discussed in the Company’s disclosure materials, including its annual information form and MD&A, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedar.com and readers are urged to read these materials. Sabre Gold assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements unless required by law.


All news about SABRE GOLD MINES CORP.
02:10pSabre gold announces results of 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders
GL
02:10pSabre gold announces results of 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders
GL
08/04Sabre Gold Mines Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
06/20Sabre Gold (SGLD.V) GM Talks About Preparations to Re-Open Arizona Gold Mine
AQ
06/07Sabre Gold Mines, Unit Start Permitting Process at Brewery Creek Property in Yukon Terr..
MT
06/07Sabre Gold and Golden Predator Commence the Permitting Process At the Brewery Creek Pro..
CI
06/07Sabre Gold Mines Brief: Commences Permitting Process at Brewery C..
MT
06/07Sabre Gold Commences Permitting Process at Brewery Creek / Copperstone Update & Investo..
GL
06/07Sabre Gold Commences Permitting Process at Brewery Creek / Copperstone Update & Investo..
AQ
05/11Sabre Gold Mines Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -8,72 M -6,36 M -6,36 M
Net Debt 2021 2,48 M 1,81 M 1,81 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,0 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart SABRE GOLD MINES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Sabre Gold Mines Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABRE GOLD MINES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,03
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Giulio T. Bonifacio President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dale Found Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
William Morris Sheriff Non-Executive Chairman
Michael G. Maslowski Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Claudio Ciavarella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SABRE GOLD MINES CORP.-57.14%14
NEWMONT CORPORATION-32.67%33 144
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-15.30%26 649
POLYUS-35.94%19 418
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-22.04%18 848
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-19.93%14 317