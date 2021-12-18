Log in
    SGLD   CA78573W1023

SABRE GOLD MINES CORP.

(SGLD)
News 
Summary

Sabre Gold Mines : ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2021 ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

12/18/2021 | 02:20am EST
Vancouver, Canada, December 17, 2021: Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSX:SGLD; OTCQB:SGLDF) (the "Company" or "Sabre Gold") announces that shareholders voted in favor of all resolutions presented in its management information circular at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 17, 2021. A total of 238,344,192 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 37.66% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares and voting results are as follows:

Votes

Description Outcome

Votes For

Withheld

Election of Directors
William M. Sheriff Carried

191,329,827

32,170,653

85.61%

14.39%

Fahad Al Tamimi Carried

188,681,371

34,819,109

84.42%

15.58%

Claudio Ciavarella Carried

188,653,959

34,846,521

84.41%

15.59%

Tony Lesiak Carried

193,719,460

29,781,020

86.68%

13.33%

Stefan Spears Carried

193,721,872

29,778,608

86.68%

13.32%

Giulio Bonifacio Carried

187,219,880

36,280,600

83.77%

16.23%

Appointment of Auditor Carried

235,065,528

3,278,664

98.62%

1.38%

Long-Term Incentive Plan Carried

185,776,416

37,724,064

83.12%

16.88%

Share Consolidation Carried

194,102,767

44,241,424

81.44%

18.56%

Reduction in Stated Capital Carried

181,527,606

41,972,874

81.22%

18.78%

About Sabre Gold Mines Corp.
Sabre Gold is a diversified, multi-asset near-term gold producer in North America which holds 100-per-cent ownership of both the fully permitted Copperstone gold mine located in Arizona, United States, and the Brewery Creek gold mine located in Yukon, Canada, both of which are former producers. Management intends to restart production at Copperstone followed by Brewery Creek in the near term. Sabre Gold also holds other investments and projects at varying stages of development.

Sabre Gold has approximately 1.5 million ounces gold in the Measured and Indicated categories, and approximately 1.2 million ounces gold in the Inferred category. Additionally, both Copperstone and Brewery Creek have considerable exploration upside with a combined land package of over 230 square kilometers that will be further drill tested with high-priority targets currently identified. Sabre Gold is led by an experienced team of mining professionals with backgrounds in exploration, mine building and operations.

For further information please visit the Sabre Gold Mines Corp. website (www.sabre.gold).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information under Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding drill results, potential mineralization, potential expansion and upgrade of mineral resources and current expectations on future exploration and development plans. These forward-looking statements entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations, are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to: the strength of the Canadian economy; the price of gold; operational, funding, and liquidity risks; reliance on third parties, exploration risk, failure to upgrade resources, the degree to which mineral resource and reserve estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources and reserves; the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable are present, and the risks and hazards associated with underground operations and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Risks and uncertainties about Sabre Gold's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials, including its annual information form and MD&A, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedar.com and readers are urged to read these materials. Sabre Gold assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements unless required by law.

Disclaimer

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 07:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
