(Alliance News) - Sabre Insurances Group PLC on Friday said Rebecca Shelley is to remain as chair of the company on a permanent basis.

The Dorking, England-based private motor insurance underwriter promoted Rebecca Shelley, who joined the company in 2017, to interim chair following the death of Andy Pomfret in November.

Shelley brings a wealth of experience having previously held the position of senior independent director at Sabre, as well as several other executive positions at companies including Norwich Union PLC and Tesco PLC.

"I am delighted to have been appointed chair of Sabre at a time when the company continues to make excellent progress on its strategic objectives. I look forward to working with the board and our management team to build on this progress as we continue to deliver for our customers and stakeholders," Shelley said.

Sabre shares were up 0.1% to 170.10 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Elijah Dale, Alliance News reporter

