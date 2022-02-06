Sabre Resources : Acquires Key Nickel Sulphide and Uranium Projects

ASX Code: SBR onlyASX ANNOUNCEMENT 07 February 2022 SABRE COMPLETES ACQUSITION OF KEY NICKEL SULPHIDE, URANIUM & Cu-Au PROJECTS Sabre Resources Ltd (Sabre) has completed the purchase of 80% of Chalco Resources Pty Ltd (Chalco), that has highly prospective nickel sulphide, uranium and base metals projects including: use a) three exploration licences (applications) at Cave Hill, covering a greater than 50km strike length of interpreted extensions of the Nepean and Queen Victoria Rocks nickel sulphide belts, b) two uranium exploration licence applicationsin the Ngalia Basin of the Northern Territory along strike from existing uranium resources, and, c) the Carrara E32693, located at the junction of the Tennant East Copper-GoldBelt and the Lawn personal Hill Platform/Mt Isa Provincein the Northern Territory. Sabre Resources Ltd ("Sabre" or "the Company") is very pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of an 80% interest in Chalco Resources Pty Ltd ("Chalco"). This acquisition provides the Company with further exposure to prospective nickel sulphide corridors in the Nepean South - Cave Hill region near Coolgardie in Western Australia, as well as key uranium tenement applications near existing resources in the Northern Territory and a granted tenement covering the intersection of the Tennant East copper-goldcorridor and the Lawn Hill Platform, prospective for silver, lead and zinc. Sabre Resources CEO, Jon Dugdale, commented: "The acquisition of an 80% interest in Chalco adds significantly to the Company's portfolio of prospective nickel sulphide ground in WA through the Cave Hill Project, that covers an over 50km strike length of highly prospective nickel sulphide belts south of the Nepean nickel sulphide deposit and the Company's Nepean South farm-in project. "In addition, Chalco holds two tenement applications in one of Australia's most prospective uranium areas, the ForNgalia Basin of the Northern Territory, both of which are immediately along strike from existing uranium resources, as well as a copper-gold and lead-silver project east of Tennant Creek. "Sabre is now well placed to become a key nickel sulphide player and take advantage of the demand for nickel as a key component of lithium-ion batteries for the EV industry. The Company also looks forward to exploring it's highly prospective uranium and base metals tenements in the Northern Territory." The Chalco (purchase) Agreement terms provide for the issue of 342 million (M) Sabre Resources (SBR) shares to the Vendor, including a deposit of 35M SBR shares that were issued following signing of the Chalco Agreement (see Appendix 2A, released 15 December 2021). The remaining 307M SBR shares have now been issued (see Appendix 2A, released 4 February 2022) following Shareholder approval at the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) 27 January 2022, in addition to a payment of $85,000 to the Vendor. A further 125M shares may be issued to the Vendor on achievement of certain performance milestone(s) (see detailed terms in Appendix 1).

Chalco Resources' Projects: Cave Hill Nickel Project: The Cave Hill Project consists of three Exploration Licence applications (EL15/1843, EL15/1844 and EL15/1845) (see location Figure 1) that include two structural/magnetic trends of interest for potential nickel sulphide deposits (see Figure 2): - Two applications (E15/1843 and E 15/1844) covering a 50km strike-length magnetic trend south of the historical Nepean Mine and the Nepean South tenement E15/1702, the subject of a separate agreement only where SBR is earning 80%1 (Figure 2), and, - One application (EL 15/1845) south of the Queen Victoria Rocks nickel sulphide prospect, that covers a strong magnetic target (Figure 2). personal use Foroccurrences (e.g., Queen Victoria Rocks prospect, Nepean nickel deposit) (see Figures 1 and 2). Figure 1: Cave Hill Nickel Project tenements on aerial photo with Nepean (AOU) and Nepean South (MLS) Projects All the magnetic targets are concealed by shallow cover. The primary targets within the tenement package are potentially sulphur-saturated ultramafic rocks hosting nickel sulphides, along strike from known nickel sulphide The magnetic features covered by E15/1843 and E15/1844 show similar magnetic patterns to the adjoining Nepean/Nepean South greenstone belt that hosts the Nepean Nickel mine, owned by Auroch Minerals Ltd (ASX: AOU). Nepean produced 1.1Mt of ore from 1970 to 1987 for 32kt Ni at an average recovered grade of 3.0% Ni2. Application E15/1845 is located southwest and on the western side of a regional dome from the Queen Victoria Rocks nickel sulphide occurrence (Figures 1 and 2). A strong northwest trending magnetic feature is the primary target for investigation for remnant greenstone/ultramafic and/or magnetic BIF horizons. 2

Based on examination of previous airborne magnetic and gravity data, historic exploration activity and neighbouring mineral resources, the application areas will primarily be targeted for buried nickel (Ni) sulphide mineralisation associated with channelised, high-MgO, ultramafics. Review of historical exploration and GSWA airborne magnetic data within the tenement application areas suggests they remain insufficiently tested by previous explorers for remnant mafic/ultramafic greenstones. onlyuse personalFor Figure 2: Cave Hill Nickel Project tenements magnetic image with Nepean (AOU) and Nepean South (MLS) Projects The exploration program on these tenements, once granted, will include detailed airborne and/or ground magnetics to detail the anomalies and define targets for channelised, nickel-sulphide bearing ultramafics, followed be targeted electromagnetics (EM) to detect nickel sulphide deposits. This would be followed by soil /auger geochemical sampling and targeted aircore drilling of coincident magnetic/gravity features and EM anomalies. RC drilling to follow based on lithologies intersected and anomalous nickel +/- copper anomalism. 3

Figure 3: Ngalia Basin, project locations and geology of Bigrlyi uranium-vanadium deposit Ngalia Uranium Projects, Northern Territory: Chalco holds the Ngalia Uranium Project which comprises two exploration licence applications (EL32829 and EL32864) located within the highly prospective Ngalia Basin in the southwestern Northern Territory (NT) (see Figure 3 below). onlyuse personalThe Ngalia Basin has been extensively explored for uranium mineralisation in the 1970s and 1980s, with several significant uranium resource projects identified along the northern and southern margins of the basin. The Ngalia 'Dingo' tenement EL32829 is highly prospective for tabular, sandstone - hosted, uranium-vanadium(U-V) deposits of Carboniferous age. The targeted deposits are fluvial, sandstone-hostedU-V deposits which are analogous to the nearby Bigrlyi U-V deposit (Figure 3). The Ngalia Basin units include the highly prospective Mount Eclipse Sandstone, which is covered by flat lying ForPalaeozoic sediments in the southern part of the tenement, however drainage anomalies with elevated uranium highlight the prospectivity of the underlying units. Initial exploration for sandstone-hosted,U-V deposits would focus on potential extensions of identified prospects and will include detailed magnetics to trace west-north-west trending structures and further, detailed, geochemistry to better define and extend historical geochemical anomalies (U-V and Cu-Au) in the NE corner of the tenement, in an area of structural complexity. Drilling targets will be initially followed up with grid-based aircore drilling prior to deeper RC drilling to test anomalies and key contacts. The Ngalia 'Lake Lewis' tenement EL32864 is considered prospective for calcrete style U-Vmineralisation, hosted by palaeo-channelsanalogous to the neighbouring Napperby and Cappers uranium resources. The Napperby deposit of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) contains a JORC 2012 Inferred Resource of 9.54Mt at 382ppm U3O8 for 8.03 Mlb of contained U3O8 (at a 200 ppm U3O8 cut-off)3. 4