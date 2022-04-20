Sabre Resources : Cancel - Proposed issue of securities - SBR

Proposed issue of securities

Entity name

SABRE RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

Cancellation of previous announcement

Date of this announcement

20/4/2022

Reason for cancellation of previous announcement

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

SABRE RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2 Registered Number Type ABN

Registration Number 68003043570

1.3 ASX issuer code SBR

1.4 The announcement is

1.4c Reason for cancellation of previous announcement

A 3B will be lodged for the Prospectus dated 20 April 2022 which replaces this 3B so it must be cancelled.

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this cancellation 14/4/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement 20/4/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securitiesPart 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

SBR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

Yes

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

754,351,205

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash What is the issue price per consideration being paid? +security? AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.00650

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Proposed issue of securitiesAttaching +Security

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issuedISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class ofof the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

Yes

ASX +security code

New class-code to be confirmed

+Security type Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 754,351,205

Offer price detailsAre the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities Free-attaching options to the issue of full paid SBR shares.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities 0.000010

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Options details

+Security currency AUD - Australian Dollar

+securities on ASX?

Yes

+Security description

Options to purchase fully paid SBR shares at $0.006 with an expiry date of 30 April 2024.

Proposed issue of securities

Exercise price

AUD 0.0060

Expiry date 30/4/2024

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

SBR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:SBR)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

http://www.sabresources.com/investors.php

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

21/4/2022

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

50,869,841 shares, 254,351,205 options and 1,000 cleansing shares.

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

Yes

7D.1c ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A?

203,481,364 shares.

7D.1c ( ii ) Please explain why the entity has chosen to do a placement rather than a +pro rata issue or an offer under a +security purchase plan in which existing ordinary +security holders would have been eligible to participate

The Company has chosen to do a placement to attract new shareholders and to gain access to more funds.

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

Proposed issue of securities

