SABRE RESOURCES LIMITED

(SBR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/20
0.011 AUD   +10.00%
Sabre Resources : Capital Raising

11/24/2020 | 05:21pm EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

25 November 2020

ASX code: SBR

Capital Raising

Sabre Resources Limited ("Company" or "Sabre") is pleased to announce that Peak Asset Management ("Peak") has acted as Corporate Adviser and Lead Manager in relation to a capital raising undertaken by the Company to raise a minimum of $3,000,000. Sabre has received a letter from Peak confirming that it has received binding commitments for a total raising of $4,800,000. The raising has been strongly supported with bids received being well in advance of the $4,800,000 to be raised.

The capital raising will be made via a placement without a prospectus or other disclosure document to applicants meeting the exemption criteria of s.708 of the Corporations Act 2001, and will be undertaken via the issue of 417,391,304 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.0115 per share, with a 1:1 free attaching listed option (ASX: SBRO exercisable at $0.008 at any time up to 30 September 2022).

The shares and options are anticipated to be issued shortly, subject to the receipt of funds. In accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, the shares and options are to be issued pursuant to the following placement capacity.

  • 117,391,304 shares will be issued pursuant to existing capacity under ASX LR7.1A.
  • 117,391,304 options will be issued pursuant to existing capacity under ASX LR7.1.
  • 300,000,000 shares and 300,000,000 options will be issued pursuant to existing capacity under ASX
    LR7.1, as approved at the Company's AGM for 2020, under Resolution 8.

Upon successful completion of the placement, Peak shall receive 5,000,000 SBRO ("broker options"). The issue of the broker options will be subject to receiving shareholder approval at the Company's Annual General Meeting for the year ended 30 June 2021.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

ENDS

For further information contact:

Martin Stein

Company Secretary

P: +61 8 9481 7833

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sabre Resources Limited published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 22:20:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
