Sabre Resources : Prospectus

SABRE RESOURCES LIMITED ACN 003 043 570

PROSPECTUS

For the offer up to 854,351,205 Options, comprising:

(a) up to 754,351,205 Options to sophisticated and professional investors who participated in the placement announced by the Company on 14 April 2022 (Placement), exercisable at $0.006 each on or before 30 April 2024 (Placement Offer); and

(b)up to 100,000,000 Options to employees, consultants and service providers (or their nominee/s) of the Company, exercisable at $0.006 on or before 30 April 2024 (Consultant Offer),

(together, the Options Offers).

This Prospectus also contains a cleansing offer of up to 1,000 Shares at an issue price of $0.0065 per Share to raise up to $6.50 (before expenses) (Cleansing Offer).

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If, after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Securities being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your professional advisers without delay.

The Securities offered by this Prospectus should be considered as highly speculative.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This Prospectus is dated 20 April 2022 and was lodged with the ASIC on that date. The ASIC, ASX and their respective officers take no responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates.

No Securities may be issued on the basis of this Prospectus later than 13 months after the date of this Prospectus.

No person is authorised to give information or to make any representation in connection with this Prospectus, which is not contained in this Prospectus. Any information or representation not so contained may not be relied on as having been authorised by the Company in connection with this Prospectus.

It is important that investors read this Prospectus in its entirety and seek professional advice where necessary. The Securities offered by this Prospectus should be considered as highly speculative.

Applications for Securities offered pursuant to this Prospectus can only be made by an original Application Form.

This Prospectus is a transaction specific prospectus for an offer of continuously quoted securities (as defined in the Corporations Act) and has been prepared in accordance with section 713 of the Corporations Act. It does not contain the same level of disclosure as an initial public offering prospectus and is only required to contain information in relation to the effect of the issue of securities on a company and the rights attaching to the securities. It is not necessary to include general information in relation to all of the assets and liabilities, financial position, profits and losses or prospects of the issuing company.

Representations contained in this Prospectus are made taking into account that the Company is a disclosing entity for the purposes of the Corporations Act and certain matters are publicly available information or may reasonably be expected to be known to investors and professional advisers whom prospective investors may consult.

No Investment Advice

The information contained in this Prospectus is not financial product advice or investment advice and does not take into account your financial or investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs

(including financial or taxation issues). You should seek professional advice from your accountant, financial adviser, stockbroker, lawyer or other professional adviser before deciding to subscribe for Securities under this Prospectus to determine whether it meets your objectives, financial situation and needs.

Forward-looking statements

This Prospectus contains forward-looking statements which are identified by words such as 'may', 'could', 'believes', 'estimates', 'targets', 'expects', or 'intends' and other similar words that involve risks and uncertainties.

These statements are based on an assessment of present economic and operating conditions, and on a number of assumptions regarding future events and actions that, as at the date of this Prospectus, are expected to take place.

Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, the Directors and the Company's management.

The Company cannot and does not give any assurance that the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this Prospectus will actually occur and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The Company has no intention to update or revise forward-looking statements, or to publish prospective financial information in the future, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other factors affect the information contained in this Prospectus, except where required by law.

These forward-looking statements are subject to various risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or anticipated in these statements. These risk factors are set out in Section 5.

Overseas shareholders

The Offers do not, and are not intended to, constitute an offer in any place or jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, it would not be lawful to make such an offer or to issue this Prospectus.

The Offers are not being extended and Securities will not be issued to Shareholders with a registered address which is outside Australia or Germany.

For further information on overseas Shareholders please refer to Section 2.8.

Continuous disclosure obligations

The Company is a "disclosing entity" (as defined in section 111AC of the Corporations Act) for the purposes of section 713 of the Corporations Act and, as such, is subject to regular reporting and disclosure obligations. Specifically, like all listed companies, the Company is required to continuously disclose any information it has to the market which a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or the value of the Securities.

This Prospectus is intended to be read in conjunction with the publicly available information in relation to the Company which has been notified to ASX and does not include all of the information that would be included in a prospectus for an initial public offering of securities in an entity that is not already listed on a stock exchange. Investors should therefore have regard to the other publicly available information in relation to the Company before making a decision whether or not to invest.

Having taken such precautions and having made such enquires as are reasonable, the Company believes that it has complied with the general and specific requirements of ASX as applicable from time to time throughout the three months before the issue of this Prospectus which required the Company to notify ASX of information about specified events or matters as they arise for the purpose of ASX making that information available to the stock market conducted by ASX.

Please refer to Section 6.2 for further details.

Target Market Determination

In accordance with the design and distribution obligations under the Corporations Act, the Company has determined the target market for the offer of Options issued under this Prospectus. The Company will only distribute this Prospectus to those investors who fall within the target market determination (TMD) as set out on the Company's website (www.sabreresources.com). By making an application under the

i

Option Offers, you warrant that you have read and understood the TMD and that you fall within the target market set out in the TMD.

Electronic Prospectus

A copy of this Prospectus can be downloaded from the website of the

Company

atwww.sabreresources.com. If you are accessing the electronic version of this Prospectus for the purpose of making an investment in the Company, you must be an Australian resident and must only access this Prospectus from within Australia.

The Corporations Act prohibits any person passing onto another person an Application Form unless it is attached to a hard copy of this Prospectus or it accompanies the complete and unaltered version of this Prospectus. You may obtain a hard copy of this Prospectus free of charge by contacting the Company by phone on +61 8 9481 7833 during office hours or by emailing the

Company

atmmuhling@corporateresource.com. au.

The Company reserves the right not to accept an Application Form from a person if it has reason to believe that when that person was given access to the electronic Application Form, it was not provided together with the electronic Prospectus and any relevant supplementary or replacement prospectus or any of those documents were incomplete or altered.

Company Website

No documents or other information available on the Company's website is incorporated into this Prospectus by reference.

Financial forecasts

The Directors have considered the matters set out in ASIC Regulatory Guide 170 and believe that they do not have a reasonable basis to forecast future earnings on the basis that the operations of the Company are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, any forecast or projection information would contain such a broad range of potential outcomes and possibilities that it is not possible to prepare a reliable best estimate forecast or projection.

Clearing House Electronic Sub-Register System (CHESS) and Issuer Sponsorship

The Company will apply to participate in CHESS, for those investors who have, or wish to have, a sponsoring stockbroker. Investors who do not wish to participate

through CHESS will be issuer sponsored by the Company.

Electronic sub-registers mean that the Company will not be issuing certificates to investors. Instead, investors will be provided with statements (similar to a bank account statement) that set out the number of Securities issued to them under this Prospectus. The notice will also advise holders of their Holder Identification Number or Security Holder Reference Number and explain, for future reference, the sale and purchase procedures under CHESS and issuer sponsorship.

Electronic sub-registers also mean ownership of securities can be transferred without having to rely upon paper documentation. Further monthly statements will be provided to holders if there have been any changes in their security holding in the Company during the preceding month.

Photographs and Diagrams

Photographs used in this Prospectus which do not have descriptions are for illustration only and should not be interpreted to mean that any person shown endorses the Prospectus or its contents or that the assets shown in them are owned by the Company. Diagrams used in this Prospectus are illustrative only and may not be drawn to scale.

Definitions and Time

Unless the contrary intention appears or the context otherwise requires, words and phrases contained in this Prospectus have the same meaning and interpretation as given in the Corporations Act and capitalised terms have the meaning given in the Glossary in Section 8.

All references to time in this Prospectus are references to Australian Western Standard Time.

Privacy statement

If you complete an Application Form, you will be providing personal information to the Company. The Company collects, holds and will use that information to assess your application, service your needs as a Shareholder and to facilitate distribution payments and corporate communications to you as a Shareholder.

The information may also be used from time to time and disclosed to persons inspecting the register, including bidders for your securities in the context of takeovers, regulatory bodies including the Australian Taxation Office, authorised securities

brokers, print service providers, mail houses and the share registry.

You can access, correct and update the personal information that we hold about you. If you wish to do so, please contact the share registry at the relevant contact number set out in this Prospectus.

Collection, maintenance and disclosure of certain personal information is governed by legislation including the Privacy Act 1988 (as amended), the Corporations Act and certain rules such as the ASX Settlement Operating Rules. You should note that if you do not provide the information required on the application for Securities, the Company may not be able to accept or process your application.

Enquiries

If you are in any doubt as to how to deal with any of the matters raised in this Prospectus, you should consult with your broker or legal, financial or other professional adviser without delay. Should you have any questions about the Offers or how to accept the Offers please call the Company Secretary on +61 8 9481 7833.

ii

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

Directors

Auditor

Michael Scivolo Non-Executive Chairman

Basil Conti Non-Executive Director

Michael Norburn Non-Executive Director

Chief Executive Officer

Jon Dugdale

Moore Australia Audit (WA) Level 15, Exchange Tower 2 The Esplanade

PERTH WA 6000

Share Registry*

Advanced Share Registry Limited 110 Stirling Hwy

NEDLANDS WA 6009

Telephone: +61 8 9389 8033

Facsimile: +61 8 6370 4203

Company Secretary

Legal Advisers

Michael Muhling

Registered Office

First Floor

8 Parliament Place WEST PERTH WA 6005

Telephone: +61 8 9481 7833

Email:sabre@sabresources.comWebsite:www.sabreresources.com

Steinepreis Paganin Lawyers and Consultants Level 4, The Read Buildings 16 Milligan Street

PERTH WA 6000

*This entity is included for information purposes only. It has not been involved in the preparation of this Prospectus and has not consented to being named in this Prospectus.

iii

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. KEY OFFER INFORMATION ........................................................................................ 1

2. DETAILS OF THE OFFERS ............................................................................................ 3

3. PURPOSE AND EFFECT OF THE OFFERS ..................................................................... 6

4. RIGHTS AND LIABILITIES ATTACHING TO SECURITIES ............................................... 9

5. RISK FACTORS ........................................................................................................ 13

6. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION .................................................................................. 22

7. DIRECTORS' AUTHORISATION ................................................................................ 28

8. GLOSSARY .............................................................................................................. 29

iv