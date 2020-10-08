Sabre Resources : Quarterly Activities Report

9 October 2020 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 YOUANMI GOLD PROJECTS The Youanmi Gold Project comprises two granted Exploration Licences located in the Youanmi Goldfield in Western Australia (Figure 1) adjacent to Ramelius Resources Penny West Project. The Youanmi Gold Mining District has gained investor attention with the discovery of the Penny North gold resource by Spectrum Metals Ltd and the high-grade Grace Prospect discovery by Rox Resources Ltd at the Youanmi Mine. The Youanmi Project covers a structurally complex granite-greenstone contact zone containing faults that splay off the major north-south trending Youanmi Shear Zone that controls gold mineralisation at Penny West/Penny North. Figure 1: Location plan showing planned aeromagnetic survey area

Aeromagnetic Survey and Interpretation In August 2020, Perth based Pegasus Airborne Systems Pty Ltd successfully completed a detailed airborne magnetic survey over a structural target area of 2km by 3km in the northeast corner of E57/1125 (Bonanza Gold Project), located immediately west of the Penny West Gold Mine (Figure 1-2). The survey was flown at a line spacing of 20m and a sensor height of 20m providing exceptionally high quality and detailed data that exceeded the Company's expectation. The northeast corner of E57/1125 is approximately 500m from the tenement boundary of Ramelius Resources Ltd's tenement and 800m from the Penny North discovery (Figure 1). Figure 2: ASX listed companies active in the Youanmi area showing main structural trends Sabre's geophysical consultants processed and imaged the aeromagnetic data and completed a lithological and structural interpretation1 (Figure 3). 1 SBR ASX announcement dated 23 September 2020 'Aeromagnetic survey shows excellent targets at Bonanza Project near Penny West paving way towards drilling'. Page 2

The magnetic survey covers an area of structural complexity at the greenstone-granite contact near Penny West. The northeastern portion of the surveyed area has a lower magnetic response to the southeastern portion. These different magnetic domains are separated by sets of northwest and northeast trending faults that are represented by linear magnetic lows possibly caused by alteration. There is no outcrop within the surveyed area and no previous drilling so although different magnetic domains have been identified the rock type cannot be accurately determined. The northeast trending faults offset the geological domains and extend through to the gold mineralised area at Penny West and Penny North. The northwest trending faults appear to represent splays off the main north-south trending Youanmi Fault that controls gold mineralization along the trend between the Penny West and Youanmi Mines. At the intersection of the northeast and northwest trending faults, Sabre's consultants have identified magnetic lows that they believe to represent alteration caused by magnetite destruction. These fault intersections and interpreted dilation zones are the highest priority targets for drilling to test for gold mineralization. However, all the fault zones, and particularly those in the northeast and eastern portion of the survey area, are potential targets and will be tested. Figure 3: Aeromagnetic image (TMI-RTP) of the survey area on E57/1125 and interpretation by Newexco. Page 3

Priority Gold Targets and Planned Drilling The interpretation shows several north east trending fault lines, one of which runs through the centre of the area surveyed and continues directly through the Penny West Gold Discovery of Ramelius Resources Ltd. Sabre's geophysical consultants have identified a high priority gold target on a portion of this fault line within Sabre's tenement (Figure 3). A second target, to the north of the above target, has been interpreted on another north east trending fault line. This target is a possible dilation zone on the intersection of the north east trending fault and a north west trending fault that may represent splay off the Youanmi Shear. A third target to the south of the central target, sits near the junction of a north east trending fault line and a north west trending splay from the Youanmi Shear. Applications for a drilling program to test the priority targets identified on E57/1125 have been lodged at the Western Australian Department of Mines, Petroleum, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS). The applications were lodged shortly after receipt of the structural and lithological interpretation of the aeromagnetic data from the Company's geophysical consultants. An initial ~50 hole Aircore drilling program for ~1,500m is planned and will be followed up with RC drilling, pending results. Site preparation works will commence as soon as all required approvals are in place. SHERLOCK BAY PROJECT Sabre holds a 70% interest in the Sherlock Bay Project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia (refer to SBR announcement dated 29 January 2018). The Project is well-located 12 km off Highway 1 with access to critical mining infrastructure. The Project comprises a mining lease M47/567 and a Miscellaneous Licence L47/124 (Figure 3). The mining lease contains a resource of 24.6Mt grading 0.4% nickel, 0.09% copper and 0.02% cobalt2. Sabre continues to review the economics of the project following recent fluctuations in the nickel price. Figure 3: Location map of the Sherlock Bay Project in Western Australia 2 SBR ASX announcement dated 12 June 2018 'Sherlock Bay resource estimate update'. The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially effects the information in this announcement. Page 4

