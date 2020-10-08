Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Sabre Resources Limited    SBR   AU000000SBR7

SABRE RESOURCES LIMITED

(SBR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/08
0.009 AUD   -10.00%
05:46pSABRE RESOURCES : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
05:46pSABRE RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
09/20SABRE RESOURCES : Pause in Trading
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sabre Resources : Quarterly Cashflow Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly cash flow report

Name of entity

Sabre Resources Ltd

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

68 003 043 570

30 September 2020

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date (3

$A'000

months)

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

22

22

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation (if expensed)

-

-

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

-

-

(d)

staff costs

(35)

(35)

(e)

administration and corporate costs

(381)

(381)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

-

-

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

-

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Government grants and tax incentives

-

-

1.8

Other (ATO cash flow boost stimulus)

4

4

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(390)

(390)

activities

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c)

property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

exploration & evaluation (if capitalised)

(63)

(63)

(e)

investments

-

-

(f)

other non-current assets

-

-

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

Page 1

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date (3

$A'000

months)

$A'000

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

tenements

-

-

(c) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

investments

-

-

(e)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

(63)

(63)

activities

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities

(excluding convertible debt securities)

1,099

1,099

3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible debt

securities

-

-

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of equity

(84)

(84)

securities or convertible debt securities

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and

borrowings

-

-

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other

-

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

1,015

1,015

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

449

449

period

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(390)

(390)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

(63)

(63)

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

1,015

1,015

(item 3.10 above)

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

Page 2

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

  1. Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
  2. Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

Current quarter

Year to date (3

$A'000

months)

$A'000

-

-

1,011

1,011

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

equivalents

$A'000

$A'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

consolidated statement of cash flows) to the

related items in the accounts

5.1

Bank balances

1,011

449

5.2

Call deposits

-

-

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (bank security deposit)

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

5.5

1,011

449

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to related parties of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

(9)1

associates included in item 1

6.2

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

-

associates included in item 2

Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments

1 Payment of director fees and superannuation.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

Page 3

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

7. Financing facilities

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

7.1 Loan facilities

7.2 Credit standby arrangements

7.3 Other (please specify)

7.4 Total financing facilities

Total facility

Amount drawn at

amount at quarter

quarter end

end

$A'000

$A'000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7.5

Unused financing facilities available at quarter end

-

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

8.

Estimated cash available for future operating activities

$A'000

8.1

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (Item 1.9)

(390)

8.2

Capitalised exploration & evaluation (Item 2.1(d))

(63)

8.3

Total relevant outgoings (Item 8.1 + Item 8.2)

(453)

8.4

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (Item 4.6)

1,015

8.5

Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (Item 7.5)

-

8.6

Total available funding (Item 8.4 + Item 8.5)

1,015

8.7

Estimated quarters of funding available (Item 8.6 divided by

2.24

Item 8.3)

8.8 If Item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

1. Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

Answer:

2. Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

Answer:

3. Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

Answer:

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19)

Page 4

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sabre Resources Limited published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 21:44:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SABRE RESOURCES LIMITED
05:46pSABRE RESOURCES : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
05:46pSABRE RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
09/20SABRE RESOURCES : Pause in Trading
PU
09/17SABRE RESOURCES : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
08/20SABRE RESOURCES : Highly Encouraging Aeromagnetic Survey Completed
PU
08/17SABRE RESOURCES : Aeromagnetic Survey at Bonanza Gold Project in Progress
PU
07/29SABRE RESOURCES : Successful $300K Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive
PU
07/28SABRE RESOURCES : Placement Completed
PU
06/25SABRE RESOURCES : Impact of covid-19 restrictions on the company's general meeti..
AQ
06/23SABRE RESOURCES : Impact of Covid-19 Restrictions On General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,63 M -0,45 M -0,45 M
Net cash 2020 0,45 M 0,32 M 0,32 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,75x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,3 M 8,05 M 8,07 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 11,5%
Chart SABRE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sabre Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SABRE RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Ernest Scivolo Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert John Collins Independent Non-Executive Director
Basil Anthony Conti Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Stein Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SABRE RESOURCES LIMITED350.00%9
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-22.42%37 504
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION10.99%36 450
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.28.66%22 829
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-12.57%11 124
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-6.09%8 479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group