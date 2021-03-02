Sabre Resources : Bonanza RC Drilling Completed

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 3 March 2021

RC DRILLING COMPLETED AND PROJECT REVIEW PLANNED

Highlights:

➢ Assay results for the Bonanza reverse circulation drilling program received.

➢ Interpreted faults are caused by variations in the bedrock lithologies and weathering.

➢ A review of the geological and geochemical data is planned to identify additional targets.

Assay results for the Reverse Circulation (RC) Drilling program at the Bonanza Gold Project have been received. There were no significant gold intersections (refer to Appendix 1-2).

An aeromagnetic survey was conducted in August 2020 over an area of 2km by 3km in the northeast corner of EL57/1125, close to Ramelius Resources Ltd's Penny West Gold Project. The aeromagnetic data was processed by geophysical consultants Newexco that identified northeast and northwest trending structures that were interpreted to be splays off the Youanmi Shear that hosts Penny West.

In November 2020, a 49 hole 1,427m Aircore program was conducted to test the priority target area in the northeast corner of E57/1125. This shallow drilling program that was conducted on a 400m x 100m grid to test the regolith profile did not intersect any anomalous gold and failed to explain the source of the structures interpreted using the aeromagnetic data.

To provide a better test of the structures at depth, a six hole 595m RC drilling program was conducted in January 2021. Three of the priority structures were drilled with traverses of holes of 95m to 120m that penetrated into fresh rock. The holes intersected felsic intrusive rocks of varying composition and varying depths of weathering. This variability is the likely cause of the textural features in the aeromagnetic image. Linear boundaries between rock types are caused by faulting that is represented by minor quartz veining and pegmatite intrusions but no gold was associated with these structures.

Sabre will assess the geological and geochemical results from the drilling to determine if there are other targets that require drill testing on either E57/1125 or E57/1136 to the south.

Background

Sabre Resources holds a 100% interest in the Bonanza Gold Project located in Western Australia and the contiguous Beacon Project.

The Bonanza Gold Project and the contiguous Beacon Project to the south cover a combined area of 33km2 and are located adjacent to the recently discovered Penny West Gold Project, owned by Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS), located in the Youanmi Gold Mining District, in Western Australia.

The Youanmi Gold Mining District has gained rapid investor attention with several companies including Rox Resources Limited (ASX: RXL) and Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX: VMC) reporting significant exploration success on gold projects located in the same area.

Figure 1: Aeromagnetic image (TMI-RTP) of the survey area on E57/1125 overlain by the Newexco interpretation showing the location of the RC holes drilled.

EL57/1125 (Bonanza Project)

RC Drill Holes - Collar Coordinates (MGA94_50)

Hole_ID Hole_Type East North Max_Depth Dip Azimuth BKRC001 RC 675275 6807300 95 -60 270 BKRC002 RC 675225 6807300 95 -60 270 BKRC003 RC 675650 6806900 95 -60 270 BKRC004 RC 675750 6806900 95 -60 270 BKRC005 RC 675325 6806100 95 -60 270 BKRC006 RC 675375 6806100 120 -60 270

EL57/1125 (Bonanza Project) RC Drill Holes - Assay Results