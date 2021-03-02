Log in
SABRE RESOURCES LIMITED

(SBR)
Sabre Resources : Bonanza RC Drilling Completed

03/02/2021 | 04:46pm EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 3 March 2021

ASX code: SBR

RC DRILLING COMPLETED AND PROJECT REVIEW PLANNED

Highlights:

  • Assay results for the Bonanza reverse circulation drilling program received.

  • Interpreted faults are caused by variations in the bedrock lithologies and weathering.

  • A review of the geological and geochemical data is planned to identify additional targets.

Assay results for the Reverse Circulation (RC) Drilling program at the Bonanza Gold Project have been received. There were no significant gold intersections (refer to Appendix 1-2).

An aeromagnetic survey was conducted in August 2020 over an area of 2km by 3km in the northeast corner of EL57/1125, close to Ramelius Resources Ltd's Penny West Gold Project. The aeromagnetic data was processed by geophysical consultants Newexco that identified northeast and northwest trending structures that were interpreted to be splays off the Youanmi Shear that hosts Penny West.

In November 2020, a 49 hole 1,427m Aircore program was conducted to test the priority target area in the northeast corner of E57/1125. This shallow drilling program that was conducted on a 400m x 100m grid to test the regolith profile did not intersect any anomalous gold and failed to explain the source of the structures interpreted using the aeromagnetic data.

To provide a better test of the structures at depth, a six hole 595m RC drilling program was conducted in January 2021. Three of the priority structures were drilled with traverses of holes of 95m to 120m that penetrated into fresh rock. The holes intersected felsic intrusive rocks of varying composition and varying depths of weathering. This variability is the likely cause of the textural features in the aeromagnetic image. Linear boundaries between rock types are caused by faulting that is represented by minor quartz veining and pegmatite intrusions but no gold was associated with these structures.

Sabre will assess the geological and geochemical results from the drilling to determine if there are other targets that require drill testing on either E57/1125 or E57/1136 to the south.

Background

Sabre Resources holds a 100% interest in the Bonanza Gold Project located in Western Australia and the contiguous Beacon Project.

The Bonanza Gold Project and the contiguous Beacon Project to the south cover a combined area of 33km2 and are located adjacent to the recently discovered Penny West Gold Project, owned by Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS), located in the Youanmi Gold Mining District, in Western Australia.

The Youanmi Gold Mining District has gained rapid investor attention with several companies including Rox Resources Limited (ASX: RXL) and Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX: VMC) reporting significant exploration success on gold projects located in the same area.

Figure 1: Aeromagnetic image (TMI-RTP) of the survey area on E57/1125 overlain by the Newexco interpretation showing the location of the RC holes drilled.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

ENDS

For further information contact:

Martin Stein

Company Secretary P: +61 8 9481 7833

Competent Person Statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr. Martin Bennett, a consultant to Sabre Resources Ltd, and a member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr. Bennett has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resource and Ore Reserves". Mr. Bennett consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

EL57/1125 (Bonanza Project)

RC Drill Holes - Collar Coordinates (MGA94_50)

Hole_ID

Hole_Type

East

North

Max_Depth

Dip

Azimuth

BKRC001

RC

675275

6807300

95

-60

270

BKRC002

RC

675225

6807300

95

-60

270

BKRC003

RC

675650

6806900

95

-60

270

BKRC004

RC

675750

6806900

95

-60

270

BKRC005

RC

675325

6806100

95

-60

270

BKRC006

RC

675375

6806100

120

-60

270

EL57/1125 (Bonanza Project) RC Drill Holes - Assay Results

Hole_ID

From

To

ample ID

Au_ppm

BZRC001

17

18

10418

0.006

BZRC002

46

47

10549

0.018

BZRC003

55

56

10658

0.011

BZRC004

42

43

10745

0.088

BZRC005

64

65

10868

0.038

BZRC006

55

56

10958

0.021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sabre Resources Limited published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 21:45:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
