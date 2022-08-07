Log in
    SABUY   THA020010007

SABUY TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SABUY)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-07
20.20 THB   +6.88%
12:56aSABUY TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC : Financial Performance Quarter 2 (F45) (Reviewed) (Revision)
PU
08/01SABUY TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC : Report on the Use of Proceeds from Capital Increase as of 30 June 2022 (Revision)
PU
07/31SABUY TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC : Report on the Use of Proceeds from Capital Increase as of 30 June 2022
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 4 261 M 120 M 120 M
Net income 2022 787 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,4x
Yield 2022 0,50%
Capitalization 28 910 M 813 M 813 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 20,20 THB
Average target price 50,00 THB
Spread / Average Target 148%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chookiat Rujanapornpaje Chief Executive Officer & Director
Narongchai Wongthanawimok Chief Financial Officer
Chakkrit Parapuntakul Chairman
Santithorn Bunchua Chief Technology & Innovations Officer
Pimsiri Photchanaphanit Chief Digital Business & IT Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SABUY TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-18.22%813
FISERV, INC.1.16%67 847
BLOCK, INC.-45.68%51 778
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-5.31%35 477
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.25%17 528
NEXI S.P.A-37.97%11 558