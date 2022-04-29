Sabuy Technology Public : No Right Adjustment of SABUY-WA

Right adjustment / No right adjustment Subject : No Right Adjustment Symbol : SABUY-WA The full name of warrant : Warrants to Purchase Newly Issued Ordinary Shares of Sabuy Technology Public Company Limited to the directors and employees of Sabuy Technology Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries No. 1 Adjustment The reason for no adjustment : The Company shall not adjust the exercise price and exercise ratio because the event does not comply with adjustment conditions as follows; - dividend payment rate is higher than the rate which is specified in Term and Condition Authorized Persons to Disclose : Miss Duangruthai Sriwarom Information Position : Company Secretary ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.