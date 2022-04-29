Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Sabuy Technology Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SABUY   THA020010007

SABUY TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SABUY)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-27
28.00 THB   +1.82%
02:02aSABUY TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC : No Right Adjustment of SABUY-WB
PU
02:02aSABUY TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC : No Right Adjustment of SABUY-W1
PU
04/21SABUY TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC : Notification the exercise of SABUY-W1
PU
Sabuy Technology Public : No Right Adjustment of SABUY-WB

04/29/2022 | 02:02am EDT
Date/Time
29 Apr 2022 12:47:07
Headline
No Right Adjustment of SABUY-WB
Symbol
SABUY
Source
SABUY
Full Detailed News 
                Right adjustment / No right adjustment

Subject                                  : No Right Adjustment
Symbol                                   : SABUY-WB
The full name of warrant                 : Warrants to Purchase Newly Issued 
Ordinary Shares of Sabuy Technology Public Company Limited to the directors and
employees of Sabuy Technology Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries No. 2
Adjustment
The reason for no adjustment             : The Company shall not adjust the 
exercise price and exercise ratio because the event does not comply with
adjustment conditions as follows;
 - dividend payment rate is higher than the rate which is specified in Term and 
Condition
Authorized Persons to Disclose           : Miss Duangruthai Sriwarom
Information
Position                                 : Company Secretary

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Sabuy Technology pcl published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 06:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 261 M 124 M 124 M
Net income 2022 787 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 48,3x
Yield 2022 1,07%
Capitalization 36 240 M 1 052 M 1 052 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,0%
Chart SABUY TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sabuy Technology Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 28,00 THB
Average target price 50,00 THB
Spread / Average Target 78,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chookiat Rujanapornpaje Chief Executive Officer & Director
Narongchai Wongthanawimok Chief Finance & Accounting Officer
Chakkrit Parapuntakul Chairman
Santithorn Bunchua Chief Technology & innovations Officer
Pimsiri Photchanaphanit Chief Digital Business & IT Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SABUY TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED13.36%1 052
FISERV, INC.0.92%67 952
BLOCK, INC.-35.21%60 732
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.6.44%40 531
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.74%20 037
NEXI S.P.A-32.81%12 957