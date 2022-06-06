Sabvest Capital : Dealings in Sabcap shares by a director

SABVEST CAPITAL LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number 2020/030059/06 "Sabcap"
ISIN: ZAE000283511
JSE share code: SBP
DEALINGS IN SABCAP SHARES BY A DIRECTOR
In accordance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following dealings in Sabcap shares by a director:
|
Name
|
:
|
Leon Rood
|
Position
|
:
|
Director
|
Class of securities
|
:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of transaction
|
: On-market purchase of securities
|
Nature of interest
|
:
|
Direct, beneficial
|
Clearance to deal obtained
|
:
|
Yes
|
Date of transaction
|
:
|
2 June 2022
|
Number of securities purchased
|
:
|
241
|
Purchase Price
|
:
|
6400 cents
|
Transaction value
|
:
|
R15 424.00
|
Date of transaction
|
:
|
3 June 2022
|
Number of securities purchased
|
:
|
500
|
Purchase Price
|
:
|
6500 cents
|
Transaction value
|
:
|
R32 500.00
|
Date of transaction
|
:
|
6 June 2022
|
Number of securities purchased
|
:
|
35,700
|
Purchase Price
|
:
|
6949 cents
|
Transaction value
|
:
|
R2,480,793.00
Sandton
6 June 2022
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Sabvest Capital Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.