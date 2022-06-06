Log in
    SBP   ZAE000283511

SABVEST CAPITAL LIMITED

(SBP)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  06-02
67.50 ZAR   +5.47%
Sabvest Capital : Dealings in Sabcap shares by a director

06/06/2022 | 10:42am EDT
SABVEST CAPITAL LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number 2020/030059/06 "Sabcap"

ISIN: ZAE000283511

JSE share code: SBP

DEALINGS IN SABCAP SHARES BY A DIRECTOR

In accordance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following dealings in Sabcap shares by a director:

Name

:

Leon Rood

Position

:

Director

Class of securities

:

Ordinary shares

Nature of transaction

: On-market purchase of securities

Nature of interest

:

Direct, beneficial

Clearance to deal obtained

:

Yes

Date of transaction

:

2 June 2022

Number of securities purchased

:

241

Purchase Price

:

6400 cents

Transaction value

:

R15 424.00

Date of transaction

:

3 June 2022

Number of securities purchased

:

500

Purchase Price

:

6500 cents

Transaction value

:

R32 500.00

Date of transaction

:

6 June 2022

Number of securities purchased

:

35,700

Purchase Price

:

6949 cents

Transaction value

:

R2,480,793.00

Sandton

6 June 2022

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

Sabvest Capital Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 14:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
