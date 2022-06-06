Sabvest Capital : Dealings in Sabcap shares by a director

SABVEST CAPITAL LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number 2020/030059/06 "Sabcap"

ISIN: ZAE000283511

JSE share code: SBP

DEALINGS IN SABCAP SHARES BY A DIRECTOR

In accordance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following dealings in Sabcap shares by a director:

Name : Leon Rood Position : Director Class of securities : Ordinary shares Nature of transaction : On-market purchase of securities Nature of interest : Direct, beneficial Clearance to deal obtained : Yes Date of transaction : 2 June 2022 Number of securities purchased : 241 Purchase Price : 6400 cents Transaction value : R15 424.00 Date of transaction : 3 June 2022 Number of securities purchased : 500 Purchase Price : 6500 cents Transaction value : R32 500.00 Date of transaction : 6 June 2022 Number of securities purchased : 35,700 Purchase Price : 6949 cents Transaction value : R2,480,793.00

Sandton

6 June 2022

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)