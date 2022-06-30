Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Sabvest Capital Limited
  News
  Summary
    SBP   ZAE000283511

SABVEST CAPITAL LIMITED

(SBP)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
72.50 ZAR   +2.13%
Summary 
Summary

Sabvest Capital : Sabcap acquires an interest in Halewood South Africa

06/30/2022 | 10:03am EDT
SABVEST CAPITAL LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number 2020/030059/06 ISIN: ZAE000283511

JSE share code: SBP ("Sabcap")

Sabcap acquires an interest in Halewood South Africa

Shareholders are advised that Sabcap has acquired a look through interest of 18,95% in Halewood International South Africa (Pty) Limited (Halewood South Africa) as a member of a consortium that has acquired 100% of Halewood South Africa from Halewood International Holdings PLC (UK).

Halewood South Africa was established in 1999. It is a manufacturer of a wide range of premium award- winning alcoholic, non-alcoholic and RTD (Ready-To-Drink) beverages including brands such as Belgravia, Red Square, Caribbean Twist and Buffelsfontein. It is also an importer and distributor of finished goods brands from the UK, France, Italy and Mexico.

Sabcap's look through interest in Halewood South Africa derives from its new direct 41,03% interest in Masimong Beverage Holdings (Pty) Limited (MBH) which owns 46,19% of an SPV (SPV) which has acquired 100% of Halewood South Africa. Co-shareholders with Sabcap in MBH are Masimong Group Holdings (Pty) Limited controlled by Mr Mike Teke, and RMB Family Office Group Solutions. Co- shareholders with MBH in SPV are RMB Corvest and Halewood South Africa management.

Sabcap's investment commitments in MBH comprise shares, loans and guarantees of R170m.

Sandton

30 June 2022

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

Sabvest Capital Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 14:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
