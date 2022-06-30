Sabvest Capital : Sabcap acquires an interest in Halewood South Africa

SABVEST CAPITAL LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number 2020/030059/06 ISIN: ZAE000283511

JSE share code: SBP ("Sabcap")

Sabcap acquires an interest in Halewood South Africa

Shareholders are advised that Sabcap has acquired a look through interest of 18,95% in Halewood International South Africa (Pty) Limited (Halewood South Africa) as a member of a consortium that has acquired 100% of Halewood South Africa from Halewood International Holdings PLC (UK).

Halewood South Africa was established in 1999. It is a manufacturer of a wide range of premium award- winning alcoholic, non-alcoholic and RTD (Ready-To-Drink) beverages including brands such as Belgravia, Red Square, Caribbean Twist and Buffelsfontein. It is also an importer and distributor of finished goods brands from the UK, France, Italy and Mexico.

Sabcap's look through interest in Halewood South Africa derives from its new direct 41,03% interest in Masimong Beverage Holdings (Pty) Limited (MBH) which owns 46,19% of an SPV (SPV) which has acquired 100% of Halewood South Africa. Co-shareholders with Sabcap in MBH are Masimong Group Holdings (Pty) Limited controlled by Mr Mike Teke, and RMB Family Office Group Solutions. Co- shareholders with MBH in SPV are RMB Corvest and Halewood South Africa management.

Sabcap's investment commitments in MBH comprise shares, loans and guarantees of R170m.

