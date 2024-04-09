(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Saccheria F.lli Franceschetti rises 9.8 percent after a 20 percent gain in the last month and a 37 percent rise in the last six. For the year, the stock has rallied 1.3%.

ALA follows and advances 5.7 percent after an 11 percent gain in the last month and a 40 percent gain in the last six. Over the year, it has rallied 63%.

LOSERS

RES gives up 6.4% after gaining 29%. Over the past six months, the stock has rallied nearly 32%.

Yolo Group is 6.2% in the red after giving up 50% in the last six months and 54% in the last year.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

