Saccheria F.lli Franceschetti closes 2022 with rising profit

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Saccheria F.lli Franceschetti Spa announced Friday that during the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, it recorded revenues of EUR23.2 million, up 20 percent from EUR19.3 million in 2021.

Net income stood at EUR1.2 million, up 79 percent from EUR700,000 in the same period last year.

The board of directors resolved to propose part of the profit for distribution of a gross ordinary dividend of EUR0.041 per share in respect of the 8.8 million ordinary shares outstanding.

Ebitda stands at EUR2.4 million with a 75 percent increase from EUR1.4 million in 2021.

Ebit is EUR1.8 million from ERU900,000 and marking an increase of more than 90% over the same period in 2021.

Net financial debt is EUR5.3 million, improving from EUR8.0 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Looking to the future, "The company continues its growth path by planning continuous investments in innovation, new development projects of the manufacturing part, strengthening of e-commerce and adapting the organizational structure in order to consolidate the competitive advantage over other players in the sector also by promoting corporate culture with continuous involvement of its employees in its activities and growth paths."

Saccheria F.lli Franceschetti trades in the green by 2.0 percent at EUR1.53 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

