Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Saccheria F.lli Franceschetti S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAC   IT0005521551

SACCHERIA F.LLI FRANCESCHETTI S.P.A.

(SAC)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:13:35 2023-03-24 pm EDT
1.530 EUR   +2.00%
12:16pSaccheria F.lli Franceschetti closes 2022 with rising profit
AN
02/22ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Rocket Sharing at the top; Illa bad
AN
02/16Europeans expected up, ECB confirms rate hike
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saccheria F.lli Franceschetti closes 2022 with rising profit

03/24/2023 | 12:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Saccheria F.lli Franceschetti Spa announced Friday that during the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, it recorded revenues of EUR23.2 million, up 20 percent from EUR19.3 million in 2021.

Net income stood at EUR1.2 million, up 79 percent from EUR700,000 in the same period last year.

The board of directors resolved to propose part of the profit for distribution of a gross ordinary dividend of EUR0.041 per share in respect of the 8.8 million ordinary shares outstanding.

Ebitda stands at EUR2.4 million with a 75 percent increase from EUR1.4 million in 2021.

Ebit is EUR1.8 million from ERU900,000 and marking an increase of more than 90% over the same period in 2021.

Net financial debt is EUR5.3 million, improving from EUR8.0 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Looking to the future, "The company continues its growth path by planning continuous investments in innovation, new development projects of the manufacturing part, strengthening of e-commerce and adapting the organizational structure in order to consolidate the competitive advantage over other players in the sector also by promoting corporate culture with continuous involvement of its employees in its activities and growth paths."

Saccheria F.lli Franceschetti trades in the green by 2.0 percent at EUR1.53 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about SACCHERIA F.LLI FRANCESCHETTI S.P.A.
12:16pSaccheria F.lli Franceschetti closes 2022 with rising profit
AN
02/22ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Rocket Sharing at the top; ..
AN
02/16Europeans expected up, ECB confirms rate hike
AN
02/15Europeans up, UK inflation falls; crude oil down
AN
01/13Saccheria Franceschetti, exercise full greenshoe option
AN
2022ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Saccheria at the top; Ki Gr..
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 23,9 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 5,45 M 5,94 M 5,94 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,3 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart SACCHERIA F.LLI FRANCESCHETTI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Saccheria F.lli Franceschetti S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SACCHERIA F.LLI FRANCESCHETTI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,50 €
Average target price 2,94 €
Spread / Average Target 96,0%
Managers and Directors
Luigi Wilmo Franceschetti Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SACCHERIA F.LLI FRANCESCHETTI S.P.A.-26.47%14
APTARGROUP, INC.1.58%7 307
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-7.15%6 812
FP CORPORATION-17.02%1 968
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.13.80%1 266
SCIENTEX6.52%1 206
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer