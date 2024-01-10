January 10, 2024 at 03:08 am EST

(Alliance News) - Saccheria F.lli Franceschetti Spa announced Tuesday that the EUR400,000 buyback program approved by shareholders in December has begun.

The company, over a one-year period, will be able to buy back a maximum number of 177,010 of its own ordinary shares.

The stock of Saccheria F.lli Franceschetti is unchanged at EUR1.29 per share.

