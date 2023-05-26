Saccheria F.lli Franceschetti launches two new B2B e-commerce in EU

(Alliance News) - Saccheria F.lli Franceschetti Spa announced on Friday that it has begun the internationalization process with the launch of two new proprietary B2B e-commerce stores for France, Belgium, Spain and Portugal.

"The initiative is part of a broader strategic vision of digitalization and aims to replicate the successful model launched in Italy in 2019, which registered more than 30,000 annual users, enabled the acquisition of more than 2,500 new customers and contributed to a 43 percent increase in total revenues generated in 2022 compared to 2021," the company explained.

The choice of new countries with which to start the internationalization process was based on a careful analysis of consumer characteristics as well as logistics and transportation costs. Concurrently with the launch of the e-commerce platforms, the company will launch a major digital advertising campaign in the target countries.

Luigi Wilmo Franceschetti, chairman, and Luisa Franceschetti, chief executive officer of the company, said, "Thanks to our proprietary e-commerce model, unique in Italy, highly scalable and replicable in other markets, consistently with the strategic project declared in the listing we are entering four European countries with interesting growth prospects: our goal is to replicate the success we had in Italy, working to offer to an increasingly broader customer base the quality of our product and an increasingly cutting-edge service."

The stock of Saccheria F.lli Franceschetti is up 3.1 percent at EUR1.35 per share.

