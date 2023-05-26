Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Saccheria F.lli Franceschetti S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    SAC   IT0005521551

SACCHERIA F.LLI FRANCESCHETTI S.P.A.

(SAC)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  10:24:24 2023-05-26 am EDT
1.405 EUR   +7.25%
11:10aSaccheria F.lli Franceschetti launches two new B2B e-commerce in EU
AN
05/09Saccheria F.lli Franceschetti, revenues slightly down in the quarter
AN
04/12Squares mixed before US CPI; Mib rises
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saccheria F.lli Franceschetti launches two new B2B e-commerce in EU

05/26/2023 | 11:10am EDT
(Alliance News) - Saccheria F.lli Franceschetti Spa announced on Friday that it has begun the internationalization process with the launch of two new proprietary B2B e-commerce stores for France, Belgium, Spain and Portugal.

"The initiative is part of a broader strategic vision of digitalization and aims to replicate the successful model launched in Italy in 2019, which registered more than 30,000 annual users, enabled the acquisition of more than 2,500 new customers and contributed to a 43 percent increase in total revenues generated in 2022 compared to 2021," the company explained.

The choice of new countries with which to start the internationalization process was based on a careful analysis of consumer characteristics as well as logistics and transportation costs. Concurrently with the launch of the e-commerce platforms, the company will launch a major digital advertising campaign in the target countries.

Luigi Wilmo Franceschetti, chairman, and Luisa Franceschetti, chief executive officer of the company, said, "Thanks to our proprietary e-commerce model, unique in Italy, highly scalable and replicable in other markets, consistently with the strategic project declared in the listing we are entering four European countries with interesting growth prospects: our goal is to replicate the success we had in Italy, working to offer to an increasingly broader customer base the quality of our product and an increasingly cutting-edge service."

The stock of Saccheria F.lli Franceschetti is up 3.1 percent at EUR1.35 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 23,9 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 5,45 M 5,85 M 5,85 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11,6 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart SACCHERIA F.LLI FRANCESCHETTI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Saccheria F.lli Franceschetti S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SACCHERIA F.LLI FRANCESCHETTI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,31 €
Average target price 2,94 €
Spread / Average Target 124%
Managers and Directors
Luisa Franceschetti Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Luigi Franceschetti Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Matteo Uberti CFO & Director-Supervisory Board
Nicola Perrotti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maurizio Bacchiega Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SACCHERIA F.LLI FRANCESCHETTI S.P.A.-35.78%12
APTARGROUP, INC.4.67%7 439
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-2.45%7 027
FP CORPORATION-22.56%1 718
SCIENTEX4.35%1 127
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.2.20%1 095
