(Alliance News) - Saccheria F.lli Franceschetti Spa reported Friday that first-half revenues fell to EUR9.8 million from EUR12.6 million in the same period last year.

Revenues from the main product categories -- both marketed and manufactured -- "big bags," "fertilizer bags" and "small bags" amounted to EUR7.2 million from EUR8.2 million in the first half of 2022, EUR900,000 from EUR1.2 million and EUR700,000 from EUR1.1 million, respectively.

The company also highlighted the further double-digit increase in the proprietary e-commerce channel, with a positive performance of 26 percent compared to the first half of 2022.

Luigi Wilmo Franceschetti, chairman, and Luisa Franceschetti, the company's CEO, said, "The revenue figure for the first half of the year reflects our expectations accrued in light of the Italian and international economic framework. The contraction in consumption, linked to rising inflation, is impacting all the main economic sectors in which the company operates. Analyzing the composition of revenues, it is important to point out that, the reduction in turnover was not matched by an equal reduction in volumes, which remained more or less stable: the significant reduction in raw material and transport costs, which took place during the first half of the year, made it possible to apply a price reduction on some product families, which consequently reduced, volume being equal, the revenue figure, nevertheless allowing us to maintain good levels of profitability."

The stock of Saccheria F.lli Franceschetti is unchanged at EUR1.34 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

