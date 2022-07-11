|
Sacgasco : ASX Appendix 3Y - G Jeffery
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
SACGASCO LIMITED
ABN
83 114 061 433
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Gary Jeffery
Date of last notice
9 June 2022
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
|
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
- G Jeffery and J Jeffery ATF Dungay Super Fund
- Dungay Resources Pty Ltd ATF Dungay
Consulting Trust
- Bond Street Custodians Limited
Director/ Shareholder / Beneficiary
Date of change
8 July 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
24,126,227 shares
10,000,000 unlisted 31 Dec 2022 options
10,000,000 unlisted 31 Jan 2024 options
Class
Fully paid ordinary shares
Number acquired
1,000,000
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$25,000
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
25,126,227 shares
10,000,000 unlisted 31 Dec 2022 options
10,000,000 unlisted 31 Jan 2024 options
Nature of change
Issuance of shares to Director in lieu of salary as
|
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
2022.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts - N/A
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
No
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
N/A
to proceed during this period?
If Prior clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
