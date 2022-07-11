Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Sacgasco Limited
  News
  Summary
    SGC   AU000000SGC8

SACGASCO LIMITED

(SGC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:18 2022-07-11 am EDT
0.0180 AUD   +5.88%
Summary 
Summary

Sacgasco : ASX Appendix 3Y - G Jeffery

07/11/2022 | 04:54am EDT
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

SACGASCO LIMITED

ABN

83 114 061 433

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Gary Jeffery

Date of last notice

9 June 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

- G Jeffery and J Jeffery ATF Dungay Super Fund

(including registered holder)

- Dungay Resources Pty Ltd ATF Dungay

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Consulting Trust

interest.

- Bond Street Custodians Limited

Director/ Shareholder / Beneficiary

Date of change

8 July 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

24,126,227 shares

10,000,000 unlisted 31 Dec 2022 options

10,000,000 unlisted 31 Jan 2024 options

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

1,000,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$25,000

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

25,126,227 shares

10,000,000 unlisted 31 Dec 2022 options

10,000,000 unlisted 31 Jan 2024 options

Nature of change

Issuance of shares to Director in lieu of salary as

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

approved by shareholders at AGM dated 31 May

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

2022.

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts - N/A

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

No

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/A

to proceed during this period?

If Prior clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Sacgasco Limited published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 08:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
