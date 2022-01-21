Log in
    SGC   AU000000SGC8

SACGASCO LIMITED

(SGC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/20 11:57:11 pm
0.027 AUD   --.--%
Sacgasco : Application for quotation of securities - SGC

01/21/2022 | 03:52am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

SACGASCO LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday January 21, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

SGC

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,958,713

19/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

SACGASCO LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

83114061433

1.3

ASX issuer code

SGC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

21/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Shares issued in partial satisfaction of Director fees for the December quarter as approved at the 2021 AGM. Further shares issued as full or partial satisfaction of consultant costs as agreed between the Company and consultants.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

SGC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

19/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,148,649

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

810,811 shares have been issued in lieu of director fees for the December quarter. 337,838 shares have been issued as partial payment for consulting services.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.037000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To pay for services rendered

Please provide additional details

As noted above, shares have been issued in lieu of cash director fees and as partial payment for consulting services rendered.

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,810,064

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Shares have been issued as payment for consulting services provided to the company.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.028000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To pay for services rendered

Please provide additional details

As noted above, shares have been issued as payment for consulting services rendered.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sacgasco Limited published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 08:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 0,01  0,01  0,01 
Net income 2020 -1,73 M -1,25 M -1,25 M
Net cash 2020 1,56 M 1,12 M 1,12 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13,0 M 9,44 M 9,35 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 2 378 645 115x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart SACGASCO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sacgasco Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SACGASCO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary J. Jeffery Managing Director & Executive Director
Andrew Ross Childs Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Joanne Kendrick Non-Executive Director
David Maxwell McArthur Joint Secretary
Jordan McArthur Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SACGASCO LIMITED3.85%9
CONOCOPHILLIPS18.63%112 941
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED23.57%62 369
EOG RESOURCES, INC.16.51%60 561
CNOOC LIMITED15.94%53 385
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY18.21%52 489