Sacgasco : Application for quotation of securities - SGC

Number of +securities to be quoted
1,148,649
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
810,811 shares have been issued in lieu of director fees for the December quarter. 337,838 shares have been issued as partial payment for consulting services.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.037000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
To pay for services rendered
Please provide additional details
As noted above, shares have been issued in lieu of cash director fees and as partial payment for consulting services rendered.
Number of +securities to be quoted
1,810,064
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Shares have been issued as payment for consulting services provided to the company.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.028000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
To pay for services rendered
Please provide additional details
As noted above, shares have been issued as payment for consulting services rendered.