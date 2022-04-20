Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Sacgasco Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGC   AU000000SGC8

SACGASCO LIMITED

(SGC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/19 11:00:12 pm EDT
0.0280 AUD    0.00%
Sacgasco : Application for quotation of securities - SGC

04/20/2022 | 12:45am EDT
Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

SACGASCO LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday April 20, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:Other

Total number of +securities to be quotedASX +security

code

Security description

Issue date

SGC

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,884,698

20/04/2022

Number of +securities to be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity SACGASCO LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code SGC

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 20/4/2022

Registration number 83114061433

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

  • 2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

    Other

  • 2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

  • 2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS?

    No

  • 2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Shares issued in partial satisfaction of Director fees for the March quarter as approved at the 2021 AGM.

Further shares issued in partial satisfaction of consultant costs as agreed between the Company and consultants.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

SGC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 20/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,884,698

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities 1,034,483 shares issued in lieu of 50% director fees for March quarter. 1,850,215 shares issued as partial payment for consulting services received.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted 0.029000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To pay for services rendered

Please provide additional details Share issuance details noted above.

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 4 - Issued capital following quotation

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

ASX +security code and description

SGC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Total number of

+securities on issue

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)ASX +security code and description

SGCAC : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2022 EX $0.06

487,042,125

Total number of

+securities on issue

18,000,000

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sacgasco Limited published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 04:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 13,6 M 9,99 M 9,99 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart SACGASCO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sacgasco Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SACGASCO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary J. Jeffery Managing Director & Executive Director
Andrew Ross Childs Independent Non-Executive Chairman
William Ashby Non-Executive Director
David Maxwell McArthur Joint Secretary
Jordan McArthur Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SACGASCO LIMITED7.69%10
CONOCOPHILLIPS40.70%134 102
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED58.43%78 071
EOG RESOURCES, INC.37.07%72 190
CNOOC LIMITED43.96%69 642
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY37.90%62 104