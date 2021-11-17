Sacgasco : SGC Annual Report 31 December 2019

SACGASCO LIMITED

CHAIRMAN'S REPORT

Dear Shareholder,

Sacgasco continues to pursue its growth strategy by using existing facilities to realise value from its exploration of the underexplored and overlooked older sediments in the Sacramento Basin. Sacgasco looks to 2020 to unlock the value of its asset base, with a planned appraisal well at Borba 1-7, and to build on its success in conventional Natural Gas flow, exploration and appraisal activities.

The Borba 1-7 well is a very exciting opportunity for the Company. Receipt of the drilling permit has allowed the Company to construct a road to access the well site and planning is in place for the next stage in the development of the Borba properties. Based on a return to more normal worldwide business conditions, this is expected later in 2020.

"Natural Gas is the enabler of renewable Energy, not its Enemy.

Natural Gas supply alternatives and operational flexibility allows it to fit easily into government energy policies that are ultimately driven by the public expectation that the lights will stay on and living conditions will be comfortable!

Natural gas is a fundamental mineral for the modern world and will be required in our future energy matrix as much as any other energy source or energy storage mineral. Natural Gas also has important roles in fabrication of modern clothing and accessories, and building products, formulation of medicines, and for transportation.

Natural Gas is the hydrocarbon of choice for realistic public and private energy policies."

Our strategy to transition to become a significant producer in the short-term remains unchanged and unlike many other companies, this is all the much easier for Sacgasco as we have immediate access to critical JV-owned infrastructure that cannot be easily replicated. As well, we have the ability to supply directly into a high-demand and premium-priced local market.

Positive Outlook for Natural Gas Markets

We believe there is a positive market outlook for natural gas, due to its diverse role in energy supply and we expect that global energy demand, particularly natural gas, will grow significantly over the next two decades. Natural Gas prices have remained firm in the face of recent falls in global oil prices.

Natural gas is an important component of California's energy system, supplying about one-third of the state's primary energy demand. Even as California seeks to move away from fossil fuels to meet its climate goals, natural gas-fired electricity will play an important role in integrating increasing amounts of renewables into the electricity grid.

California receives about 90 percent of its natural gas from supply basins outside the state, through the integrated North American natural gas market. A local source of natural gas has many benefits, and this construct underpins Sacgasco's strategy in California.

California natural gas prices are almost always higher than US benchmark Henry Hub prices. Gas prices in California remain at a premium of some 40% to the US benchmark and combined with Sacgasco's low operating costs, the potential for enhanced returns from increasing gas flows is attractive.

Yours faithfully,

Andrew Childs

Chairman