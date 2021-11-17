Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Sacgasco Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGC   AU000000SGC8

SACGASCO LIMITED

(SGC)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sacgasco : SGC Annual Report 31 December 2019

11/17/2021 | 02:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SACGASCO LIMITED

ABN 83 114 061 433

ANNUAL REPORT

For the year ended 31 December 2019

SACGASCO LIMITED

CONTENTS

CONTENTS

Page

Chairman's Report ......................................................................................................................................

1

Review of Operations..................................................................................................................................

2

Directors' Report .........................................................................................................................................

8

Remuneration Report - Audited ................................................................................................................

13

Auditor's Independence Declaration .........................................................................................................

21

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss..................................................................................................

22

Consolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income .......................................................................

23

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position...........................................................................................

24

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity..........................................................................................

25

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ....................................................................................................

27

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements ......................................................................................

28

Directors' Declaration................................................................................................................................

59

Independent Auditor's Report ...................................................................................................................

60

Corporate Governance Statement ............................................................................................................

63

Stock Exchange Information .....................................................................................................................

72

Corporate Directory...................................................................................................................................

75

SACGASCO LIMITED

CHAIRMAN'S REPORT

CHAIRMAN'S REPORT

Dear Shareholder,

Sacgasco continues to pursue its growth strategy by using existing facilities to realise value from its exploration of the underexplored and overlooked older sediments in the Sacramento Basin. Sacgasco looks to 2020 to unlock the value of its asset base, with a planned appraisal well at Borba 1-7, and to build on its success in conventional Natural Gas flow, exploration and appraisal activities.

The Borba 1-7 well is a very exciting opportunity for the Company. Receipt of the drilling permit has allowed the Company to construct a road to access the well site and planning is in place for the next stage in the development of the Borba properties. Based on a return to more normal worldwide business conditions, this is expected later in 2020.

"Natural Gas is the enabler of renewable Energy, not its Enemy.

Natural Gas supply alternatives and operational flexibility allows it to fit easily into government energy policies that are ultimately driven by the public expectation that the lights will stay on and living conditions will be comfortable!

Natural gas is a fundamental mineral for the modern world and will be required in our future energy matrix as much as any other energy source or energy storage mineral. Natural Gas also has important roles in fabrication of modern clothing and accessories, and building products, formulation of medicines, and for transportation.

Natural Gas is the hydrocarbon of choice for realistic public and private energy policies."

Our strategy to transition to become a significant producer in the short-term remains unchanged and unlike many other companies, this is all the much easier for Sacgasco as we have immediate access to critical JV-owned infrastructure that cannot be easily replicated. As well, we have the ability to supply directly into a high-demand and premium-priced local market.

Positive Outlook for Natural Gas Markets

We believe there is a positive market outlook for natural gas, due to its diverse role in energy supply and we expect that global energy demand, particularly natural gas, will grow significantly over the next two decades. Natural Gas prices have remained firm in the face of recent falls in global oil prices.

Natural gas is an important component of California's energy system, supplying about one-third of the state's primary energy demand. Even as California seeks to move away from fossil fuels to meet its climate goals, natural gas-fired electricity will play an important role in integrating increasing amounts of renewables into the electricity grid.

California receives about 90 percent of its natural gas from supply basins outside the state, through the integrated North American natural gas market. A local source of natural gas has many benefits, and this construct underpins Sacgasco's strategy in California.

California natural gas prices are almost always higher than US benchmark Henry Hub prices. Gas prices in California remain at a premium of some 40% to the US benchmark and combined with Sacgasco's low operating costs, the potential for enhanced returns from increasing gas flows is attractive.

Yours faithfully,

Andrew Childs

Chairman

1

SACGASCO LIMITED

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

OVERVIEW

Sacgasco Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGC).

Sacgasco's strategy is to find and drill, oil and gas flow opportunities in recently overlooked, but prospective sedimentary basins close to under supplied oil and gas markets.

As an explorer Sacgasco uses its assets to facilitate exploration activities to grow the company.

Sacgasco's focus is on activity that provides attractive options for investors.

OPERATIONS HIGHLIGHTS

  1. County approval and drilling permit received for the Borba 1-7 Natural Gas Prospect;
  1. Acquired additional interests in and simplified the JV structure in Sacgasco Operated Projects in Sacramento Basin;
  1. Sacgasco portfolio of wells and gas infrastructure, particularly natural gas pipelines and Gas Sales Meter Stations provides platform to scale up production in near term;
  1. Leases over mapped high potential prospects continue to be held for drilling, gas flow rework, appraisal and exploration;
  1. Opportunities that are consistent with the Company's strategy are reviewed for drilling opportunities; and o Natural gas prices continue to be at a premium to the USA Henry Hub benchmark.

SGC has established a portfolio of large conventional natural gas prospects in the Sacramento Basin, close to under- filled Natural Gas trunklines connecting to the attractive Californian gas market.

Conventional Natural Gas Growth Outlook for Sacgasco in 2020:

Clearly recognised new Natural Gas Play Fundamentals:

  • 3D seismic based model for Conventional Sandstone reservoirs in robust hydrocarbon traps
  • Source of Pipeline Quality Gas Proved
  • High Reservoir Energy to support High Gas Flows
  • Operated assets with low overheads
  • Access to existing JV-owned critical pipeline infrastructure
  • California Natural Gas prices at a premium

SGC's growth strategy, based on funding drilling through a combination of capital raising and farmout processes, represents an opportunity to achieve increased near-term gas supply to a domestic market with a major energy supply deficit. California's average gas demand is approximately 7 billion cubic feet per day or 2.5 trillion cubic feet of gas per year, with Californian sourced gas production only amounting to less than 10% and declining.

SGC's management team is committed to progressing corporate and operational objectives in order to expand the Company's business in California and elsewhere as opportunities present.

2

SACGASCO LIMITED

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

SACRAMENTO BASIN - Onshore Northern California

Exploration, appraisal and new ventures

Opportunities have been identified in the Sacgasco portfolio of wells for multiples of current production levels.

Sacgasco has identified workover and equipment relocation and refurbishment activities in its portfolio that provide opportunities for increases in production in the near future. While scaling up production from the Company's portfolio of 31 wells is a business fundamental, Sacgasco recognises that shareholder rewards are driven by bringing larger potential projects into production across its gas fields and exploration acreage

Production facilities provide ready access points for future exploration success from Sacgasco's appraisal and exploration activities.

Borba 1-7 Field (SGC 50% WI)

During the year Sacgasco received approval from the Glenn County Planning and Community Development Services Agency and subsequently received the Drilling Permit from California Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources for the Borba 1-7 well. The Company interprets the Borba prospect to be an optimal location to test multiple stacked amplitude anomalies and potential channel fill sand reservoirs, in a vertical well.

Notably, in granting the drilling permit Glenn County staff provided the following commentary in the approval document:

The Borba well is located within a 3D seismic data volume. The first undrilled amplitude anomaly occurs at around 700 metres drilling depth. Multiple seismic anomalies below this depth are interpreted to represent individual gas traps.

The interception of good reservoirs at this location will calibrate more extensive seismic anomalies and multi-TCF natural gas resource potential in a new play fairway in this area.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sacgasco Limited published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 07:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SACGASCO LIMITED
02:37aSACGASCO : SGC September 2020 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report
PU
02:37aSACGASCO : SGC December 2020 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report
PU
02:37aSACGASCO : SGC June 2021 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report
PU
02:37aSACGASCO : SGC Interim Financial Report - 30 June 2020
PU
02:37aSACGASCO : SGC March 2021 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report
PU
02:37aSACGASCO : SGC September 2021 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report
PU
02:27aSACGASCO : SGC Interim Financial Report - 30 June 2021
PU
02:27aSACGASCO : SGC Annual Report 31 December 2019
PU
02:07aSACGASCO : SGC Annual Report 31 December 2020
PU
10/26Sacgasco Starts Hydrogen Production Feasibility Study at California JV
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,01  0,01  0,01 
Net income 2020 -1,73 M -1,26 M -1,26 M
Net cash 2020 1,56 M 1,14 M 1,14 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17,3 M 12,8 M 12,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 2 378 645 115x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart SACGASCO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sacgasco Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SACGASCO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary J. Jeffery Managing Director & Executive Director
Andrew Ross Childs Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Joanne Kendrick Non-Executive Director
David Maxwell McArthur Joint Secretary
Jordan McArthur Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SACGASCO LIMITED-42.86%13
CONOCOPHILLIPS81.65%95 914
EOG RESOURCES, INC.84.28%54 530
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED71.04%49 237
CNOOC LIMITED13.79%46 828
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY60.74%44 593