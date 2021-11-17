Sacgasco : SGC Interim Financial Report - 30 June 2021

SACGASCO LIMITED ABN 83 114 061 433 FINANCIAL REPORT For the half-year ended 30 June 2021

Financial Report Sacgasco Limited For the half-year ended 30 June 2021 CONTENTS Page Directors' Report ......................................................................................................................................... 1 Auditor's Independence Declaration ......................................................................................................... 11 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income.......................................... 12 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position........................................................................................... 13 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity.......................................................................................... 15 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows .................................................................................................... 17 Notes to the Financial Report.................................................................................................................... 18 Directors' Declaration................................................................................................................................ 33 Independent Auditor's Review Report....................................................................................................... 34 Corporate Directory................................................................................................................................... 36

Financial Report Sacgasco Limited For the half-year ended 30 June 2021 DIRECTORS' REPORT Your directors submit the Interim Report of the Group comprising Sacgasco Limited ("the Company", "SGC" or "Sacgasco") and its controlled entities ("the Group") for the half-year ended 30 June 2021. To comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the Directors report as follows: DIRECTORS The names of the Directors who held office during or since the end of the interim period and until the date of this report are noted below. Directors were in office for the entire period unless otherwise stated. Gary Jeffery Managing Director Andrew Childs Non-executive Chairman Joanne Kendrick Non-executive Director - appointed 1 June 2021 David McArthur Non-executive Director - resigned 1 June 2021 REVIEW OF OPERATIONS This half year together with the subsequent events referred to in this report represent a critical turning point for the Group. Sacgasco has rapidly transformed into a significant Exploration & Production (E&P) company with forward cashflows expected to underpin production, development and exploration projects in Canada and California, and to mature development and exploration projects in the Philippines. The Company now holds a suite of assets with tremendous upside in three stable global jurisdictions. HIGHLIGHTS Milestone Half Year in Sacgasco's history with sustainable Production.

Drilling and Testing of Borba 1-7 well in the northern Sacramento Basin: Commenced 21 February 2021. Drilled to Total depth of 8,827 feet. Tested 13 feet of Kione Sands at 2.1 million cubic feet of gas per day on ¼" choke. Kione Formation Testing confirms 3,000 mcfpd production potential.

Acquired 200 Square Miles of proprietary geophysical survey data over North Sacramento Basin.

Acquired a 20% working interest ("WI") in Alberta Plains Oilfield Assets in Alberta, Canada.

Acquired a 30% WI in Red Earth Oilfield Assets in Alberta, Canada.

Improving production and cash flow from Canadian producing assets:

34,815 BOE for A$2.4 million revenue; A$796,000 net operating cashflow to SGC in second quarter.

Post period end, Sacgasco completed the acquisition of 4 Service Contracts covering 1,470,000 hectares including 6 oil discoveries in the Palawan Basin, Philippines.

Reviewing new opportunities and prospects to add resilience and sustainability to Sacramento Basin, Canadian and SE Asia portfolio of projects.

Continuing evaluation of Helium and Hydrogen gas potential as an integral part of ongoing Oil and Gas business. Page | 1

Financial Report Sacgasco Limited For the half-year ended 30 June 2021 EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES ONSHORE CALIFORNIA Borba Natural Gas Prospect Drilling - Sacgasco 66.67% Working Interest ("WI") The Borba 1-7 well was drilled to a Total Depth of 8,827ft. After determining sub-commercial flows in the lower formations, the Company tested a total of 13 feet of perforations at approximately 3,900 feet (1,200 metres) in the Kione Formations. These perforations are within an interval of 92 feet of reported gas pay. The well flowed 2.1 million cubic feet of gas per day on ¼" choke at 1440 psi Flowing Tubing Pressure and a stabilised Shut-in Tubing Pressure of 1,530 pounds per square inch. While the calculated flow from the Borba well at 1300 psi tubing pressure (equivalent to 400# of pressure drawdown) is 5,000,000 cubic feet of gas per day (5,000 mcfgpd)*, the company believes a prudent initial flowrate to be 3,000 mcfpd from the Borba 1-7 well. These parameters may be varied following initial production depending on operational outlet pressures and observed reservoir behaviour. A detailed review of the downhole pressure gauge data from the Borba 1-7 well test has modelled a theoretical Absolute Open Flow ("AOF") potential of 7.8 to 9.2 mcfgpd. *Note: 1 'mcfgpd' is 1,000 cubic feet of gas per day- approximately 1 sale unit of gas per day Borba 1-7 during flow testing Page | 2

Financial Report Sacgasco Limited For the half-year ended 30 June 2021 After reviewing multiple routes and connection alternatives Sacgasco is in the process of obtaining estimates for installing a direct pipeline connection from Borba to Sacgasco's owned and operated Dempsey area facilities. The optimum route for the pipeline to provide future access for mapped prospects in the area is being finalised. Subject to final pipeline cost estimates, a final investment decision on this project is expected in the September 2021 quarter. Integration of recently acquired proprietary and public airborne geophysical data with 2D and 3D seismic data and analyses of well histories over a 1,000 square kilometres study area in the northern Sacramento Basin is proceeding. Results are expected to define extensive 'prospects and leads' focus areas and drillable prospects near Sacgasco's infrastructure. Potential for natural sources of helium and hydrogen is being examined. California Gas Production (mcf)1 June 2021 Half Year2 Dec 2020 Half Year Gross Production 66,231 73,961 SGC Production after Royalty 34,119 39,900 Note 1: mcf = Thousand Cubic feet gas Note 2: Overall gas flows were reduced in the first half by operational interruptions. Sacramento Basin The Company continued to maintain leases in the Sacramento Basin during the quarter. Sacgasco has a working interest (WI) of between 10% and 100% in oil and gas leases which cover natural gas prospects ranging in size from 5-20 Bcf to Tcf recoverable prospective resources of Natural Gas. California has an unsatiated average 7 Bcf per day gas market. California imports over 90% of this natural gas from other US States and Canada. Current reference natural gas prices for Sacgasco gas sales in Sacramento Basin are around US$6.50 /mcf (almost AUD$9 /mcf). This represents a 30% premium to US Benchmark Henry Hub Natural Gas Price. Page | 3

