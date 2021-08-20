Sachem Capital : Reports Revenue Growth of 56% for Q2 2021 (Form 8-K)

Sachem Capital Reports Revenue Growth of 56% for Q2 2021

Conference Call and Webcast to be held at 8:00 AM EDT on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Branford, Connecticut, August 16, 2021 -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) announces its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss in greater detail its financial condition and operating results for the second quarter of 2021.

John Villano, CPA, the company's Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer stated: 'We achieved solid financial performance in the second quarter of 2021, as evidenced by a 56% increase in revenue, due in large part to an increase in interest income on our loan portfolio versus the same period last year. We also achieved net income of $2.5 million and generated over $6.1 million of cash flow from operations. In addition, we have significantly enhanced our balance sheet. As of June 30, 2021, we had cash, cash equivalents and investment securities totaling approximately $106.7 million compared to $56.7 million as of December 31, 2020. This increase in our liquidity largely reflects $40.6 million of net proceeds from our Series A Preferred Stock offering and $22.9 million from the sale of common shares. This past July, we also announced a $200 million master repurchase financing facility with Churchill MRA Funding I, which is expected to further reduce our overall cost of capital and help finance the continued expansion of our lending activities. Given our strong balance sheet, we are funding larger loans than we have in the past, which we believe are secured by high quality properties owned by established developers. At the same time, we continue to expand our geographic footprint. Looking ahead, we see a favorable competitive landscape and our loan pipeline remains robust. As a result, we believe we are well capitalized to take advantage of the market demand for our loan products for the balance of 2021 and beyond.'

Results of operations - three months ended June 30, 2021

Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $6.7 million compared to approximately $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of approximately $2.4 million, or 56%. The increase is primarily attributable to the growth in lending operations. For the second quarter of 2021, interest income and origination fees were approximately $4.7 million and $832,000, respectively. In comparison, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, interest income and origination fees were approximately $3.3 million and $647,000, respectively. In the second quarter of 2021 the company had $85,000 of gains from the sale of investment securities compared to a loss of approximately $8,900 for the 2020 period. Investment income for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $180,000 compared to approximately $33,000 for the same period last year. Other income was approximately $543,000 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to approximately $283,000 for the same period last year. Finally, the company recognized a gain on the extinguishment of debt of $257,845 for the second quarter of 2021.

Total operating costs and expenses for three months ended June 30, 2021 were approximately $4.2 million compared to approximately $2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in operating costs and expenses is primarily attributable to the increase in interests expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, which, in turn, is a direct result of an increase in overall indebtedness, particularly the unsubordinated unsecured notes.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $2.5 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.10 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Results of operations - six months ended June 30, 2021

Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $12.4 million compared to approximately $8.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of approximately 44.2%. Revenue growth for the six months ended June 30, 2020, is directly related to the increase in lending operations. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, interest income was approximately $9.2 million and origination fees were approximately $1.35 million, respectively. In comparison, for the six months ended June 30, 2020, interest income and origination fees were approximately $6.2 million and $1.2 million, respectively. Investment income was approximately $423,000 for the first six months of 2021 compared to approximately $131,000 for the same period last year. Other income was approximately $1.0 million for the first six months of 2021, compared to approximately $567,000 for the same period last year.

Total operating costs and expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021, were approximately $7.7 million compared to $4.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in operating costs and expenses is primarily attributable to the increase in the company's unsecured, unsubordinated notes.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was approximately $4.7 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to $4.5 million, or $0.20 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2021, total assets were approximately $296.3 million compared to $226.7 million at December 31, 2020. The increase was due primarily to the increase in cash and cash equivalents and investment securities of $50.0 million, an increase of the mortgage loan portfolio of approximately $17.2 million, an increase in investment in partnership of approximately $1.8 million, and a net increase in property and equipment of $736,000.

Total liabilities at June 30, 2021 were approximately $150.0 million compared to $145.8 million at December 31, 2020. This increase is principally due to an increase in the line of credit of approximately $6.2 million, advances from borrowers of $1.2 million and deferred revenue of approximately $131,000 offset by decreases in dividends payable of $2.7 million, mortgage payable of $770,000 and other items.

Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2021 was approximately $146.3 million compared to approximately $80.9 million at December 31, 2020. This increase was due primarily to net proceeds of $40.6 million from the sale of shares of our Series A Preferred Stock, net proceeds of $22.9 million from the sale of common shares and net income of approximately $4.7 million.

On July 15, 2021, the Company authorized and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share to be paid to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on the NYSE American on July 26, 2021. The dividend was paid on July 30, 2021.

(tables follow)

SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.

BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,225,813 $ 19,408,028 Investment securities 44,502,267 37,293,703 Investment in partnership 1,843,398 - Mortgages receivable 172,793,975 155,616,300 Interest and fees receivable 2,017,996 1,820,067 Other receivables 131,175 67,307 Due from borrowers 2,306,346 2,025,663 Prepaid expenses 153,732 71,313 Property and equipment, net 2,168,988 1,433,388 Real estate owned 7,892,845 8,861,609 Other deposits 192,646 - Deferred financing costs 88,212 72,806 Total assets $ 296,317,393 $ 226,670,184 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Notes payable (net of deferred financing costs of $4,383,186 and $4,866,058) $ 110,143,564 $ 109,640,692 Mortgage payable - 767,508 Line of credit 34,276,418 28,055,648 Accrued dividends payable - 2,654,977 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 315,708 372,662 Other loans - 257,845 Security deposits held 13,416 13,416 Advances from borrowers 2,987,231 1,830,539 Deferred revenue 2,230,435 2,099,331 Notes payable 42,918 54,682 Accrued interest 18,299 3,344 Total liabilities 150,027,989 145,750,644 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred shares - $.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 1,700,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock issued and outstanding 1,700 - Common stock - $.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 26,733,213 and 22,124,801 issued and outstanding 26,733 22,125 Paid-in capital 147,362,456 83,814,376 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (137,802 ) (25,992 ) Accumulated deficit (963,683 ) (2,890,969 ) Total shareholders' equity 146,289,404 80,919,540 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 296,317,393 $ 226,670,184

SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Interest income from loans $ 4,682,295 $ 3,265,677 $ 9,213,528 $ 6,167,083 Investment income 180,120 33,162 422,811 130,678 Income from partnership investment 36,868 - 54,241 - Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 85,471 (8,925 ) (43,968 ) 437,159 Origination fees 831,893 647,499 1,349,321 1,158,555 Late and other fees 61,970 21,099 97,899 35,880 Processing fees 43,410 39,665 79,385 86,123 Rental income (loss), net (9,398 ) 29,456 (5,214 ) 40,184 Debt forgiveness 257,845 - 257,845 - Other income 543,421 283,009 1,000,230 567,283 Total revenue 6,713,895 4,310,642 12,426,078 8,622,945 Operating costs and expenses: Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs 2,505,234 1,152,302 4,969,989 2,302,255 Professional fees 251,170 110,104 482,928 242,413 Compensation, fees and taxes 812,143 388,075 1,404,230 732,569 Exchange fees 12,465 - 24,795 7,272 Other expenses and taxes 23,506 6,534 45,314 35,238 Depreciation 21,263 14,688 40,865 30,971 General and administrative expenses 248,308 127,460 407,916 267,674 Loss on sale of real estate 14,962 - 17,096 4,460 Impairment loss 294,000 245,000 319,000 495,000 Total operating costs and expenses 4,183,051 2,044,163 7,712,133 4,117,852 Net income 2,530,844 2,266,479 4,713,945 4,505,093 Other comprehensive (loss) gain Unrealized (loss) gain on investment securities (104,316 ) 221,449 (111,810 ) 86,067 Comprehensive income $ 2,426,528 $ 2,487,928 $ 4,602,135 $ 4,591,160 Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 24,851,010 22,117,301 23,503,679 22,117,301 Diluted 24,857,897 22,117,301 23,507,685 22,117,301

SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 4,713,945 $ 4,505,093 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discount 502,872 235,913 Write-off of deferred financing costs 72,806 - Depreciation expense 40,865 30,971 Stock based compensation 62,319 8,214 Impairment loss 319,000 495,000 Loss on sale of real estate 17,096 4,460 Loss (gain) on sale of marketable securities 43,968 (437,159 ) Debt forgiveness (257,845 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in: Interest and fees receivable (197,929 ) (186,094 ) Other receivables (63,868 ) 25,000 Due from borrowers (280,683 ) (597,776 ) Prepaid expenses (82,419 ) (48,441 ) Deposits on property and equipment - 71,680 (Decrease) increase in: Accrued interest 14,955 (144 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (56,954 ) 51,836 Deferred revenue 131,104 (346,855 ) Advances from borrowers 1,156,692 163,933 Total adjustments 1,421,979 (529,462 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 6,135,924 3,975,631 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of investment securities (85,471,393 ) (17,428,603 ) Proceeds from the sale of investment securities 78,107,144 17,940,198 Purchase of interest in investment partnership (1,843,398 ) - Proceeds from sale of real estate owned 919,014 1,762,775 Acquisitions of and improvements to real estate owned (286,346 ) (1,027,533 ) Purchase of property and equipment (776,465 ) (62,567 ) Security deposits held - 5,616 Principal disbursements for mortgages receivable (75,190,172 ) (42,303,747 ) Principal collections on mortgages receivable 58,012,498 25,417,062 Costs in connection with investment activities (192,646 ) - NET CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES (26,721,764 ) (15,696,799 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from line of credit 6,220,770 - Repayment of mortgage payable (767,508 ) (8,181 ) Principal payments on notes payable (11,764 ) (10,031 ) Dividends paid (5,441,636 ) (2,654,076 ) Financings costs incurred (88,212 ) (58,353 ) Proceeds from other loans - 257,845 Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of expenses 22,878,849 - Proceeds from issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, net of expenses 40,613,126 - NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 63,403,625 (2,472,796 ) NET INCREASE(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 42,817,785 (14,193,964 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS- BEGINNING OF YEAR 19,408,028 18,841,937 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 62,225,813 $ 4,647,973 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION Interest paid $ 4,479,800 $ 2,066,341