Sacheta Metals Limited is an India-based company, which is focused on manufacturing and exporting aluminum and steel products. The Company operates through one segment: Alluminium products. The Company offers products, such as stainless and mild steel houseware, kitchenware, utensils, casting sheet, coils, circles, non-stick cookware, pressure cooker, foil chaquered sheet, polypropylene (PP) caps/slug and other houseware steel. The Companyâs product categories include tawa, non-stick, kettle and milk can, fry pan, degada and rice Stainer, and plate/khumcha, basrawi bowl and moglai katora, laddle and zara, mug, vagaria, lemon juicer and aluminum bag, pawali, square dabba, cups stainless steel, tiffin, glass, fry pan with alu, sauce pot, basri top caserole, charvi, kathali and khaldasta, bucket kavadani, basrai lota and date bowl, badana and chilamchi, butter pot, dabba, bucket kavadani, badana and chilamchi, plate/khumcha and oval and square tray.