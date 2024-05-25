May 25, 2024 at 07:21 am EDT

Sacheta Metals Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 172.3 million compared to INR 276.7 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 182.5 million compared to INR 279.8 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 8.7 million compared to INR 5.2 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.39 compared to INR 0.27 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.39 compared to INR 0.27 a year ago.

Basic earnings per share was INR 0.39 compared to INR 0.27 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was INR 0.39 compared to INR 0.27 a year ago.