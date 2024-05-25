May 25, 2024 at 07:21 am EDT

Sacheta Metals Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 753 million compared to INR 979.6 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 770.1 million compared to INR 992.9 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 19.6 million compared to INR 20.6 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.87 compared to INR 1.08 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.87 compared to INR 1.08 a year ago.

Basic earnings per share was INR 0.87 compared to INR 1.08 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was INR 0.87 compared to INR 1.08 a year ago.