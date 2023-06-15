Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Sacyr, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCYR   ES0182870214

SACYR, S.A.

(SCYR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:09:35 2023-06-15 am EDT
3.082 EUR   -0.64%
07:54aManuel Manrique : “we will start working on a new strategic cycle to consolidate our p3 model with profitable growth”
PU
06/12Flurry of European Companies Engaged in Acquisitions, Asset Sales Monday -- at a Glance
DJ
06/12Sacyr Offloads Waste Management Business in EUR734 Million Deal
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manuel Manrique: “we will start working on a new strategic cycle to consolidate our p3 model with profitable growth”

06/15/2023 | 07:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Annual General Meeting 2023

MANUEL MANRIQUE: "WE WILL START WORKING ON A NEW STRATEGIC CYCLE TO CONSOLIDATE OUR P3 MODEL WITH PROFITABLE GROWTH"

  • The Annual General Meeting approved the 2022 accounts and the remaining items proposed by the Board of directors by majority, which included the appointment of two new independent directors, thus raising the proportion of independent directors in the company's topmost decision-making body.

Shareholders approved two capital increases in the form of scrip dividends, with the aim of keeping profitability rates around 5%.

Sacyr' Chairman emphasized that the company offers its shareholders solid growth and gave a €3 billion valuation of the current P3 asset portfolio.

Manuel Manrique added that the sale of Valoriza Servicios Medioambientales (VSM) will help drastically reduce Sacyr's debt and stressed that "it's an outstanding operation, for both its financial outcome and the future of VSM and its employees".

Madrid, June 15, 2023.- Sacyr's shareholders approved all the items in its Annual General Meeting (AGM) agenda, giving a strong boost to the company's corporate business model.

The shareholders green-lighted the appointment of two new independent directors: Elena Monreal Alfageme and Adriana Hoyos Vega. With their appointments, the proportion of

Communications Department:

Follow us on:

Tel.: + 34 91 545 52 94 / 5153

comunicacion@sacyr.com

https://www.sacyr.com/en/press-room/press-releases

PRESS RELEASE

independent directors in the board is raised to 50%. Moreover, this increases the number of women directors in the board to four.

The AGM approved other proposals that improve on current corporate governance practices as well, in line with international best practices: limiting the Chairman's casting vote, reducing the maximum size of the Board of directors to 15 members, as well as strengthening the role of the Lead independent director.

The shareholders also ratified the reelections of Manuel Manrique Cecilia as Chief Executive Officer for a four-year period and of Elena Jiménez de Andrade Astorqui as an Independent director, and the appointment of José Manuel Loureda Mantiñán as Proprietary director.

Manuel Manrique, Sacyr CEO, insisted in his address to the AGM attendees that the Board of directors is "committed to splitting the company's executive roles by 2025 as part of its governance plan".

A sound and sustainable business model

Manuel Manrique avowed to the shareholders that the company is focusing its efforts on obtaining the maximum value creation through a "sound and sustainable growth business model".

The Chairman highlighted that the fruit of this strategy is apparent in the "spectacular" 2022 results. Last year, the EBITDA grew by 63%, to €1,502 million; profitability stood at a record 25.7%; and net profit was €111 million.

These figures are proof of a 2021-2025 Strategic Plan that has been fulfilled "successfully and ahead of schedule". "We are going to start working right away on the definition of a new strategic cycle for early 2024 to consolidate our P3 business model with profitable growth", Manrique explained.

Communications Department:

Follow us on:

Tel.: + 34 91 545 52 94 / 5153

comunicacion@sacyr.com

https://www.sacyr.com/en/press-room/press-releases

PRESS RELEASE

"We will continue working ambitiously to become one of the best P3 developer companies in the world", the Chairman stressed.

Asset value

Manuel Manrique explained at the AGM that the focus on P3 projects entails "increased growth" for the company.

"The excellent management of our 69 P3 projects, with an ever-improving risk profile, and new contract awards have raised the value of our assets to over €3 billion", the Chairman said. Manrique also pointed out that in 2025 this figure would reach at least €3.7 billion. "This is our prevision, and I dare say, it's a cautious estimate", Manrique added.

The ability to bring greenfield projects into operation is manifest in the commissioning of six assets in 2022, and another four are scheduled for commissioning for the next few months.

VSM sale

In his address to the AGM attendees, Manuel Manrique referred to the sale of VSM to Morgan Stanley, announced last Monday for a €734 million enterprise value. "It's an outstanding operation, both for its financial performance for Sacyr and the future that we hope it brings to VSM and its employees", he said.

"I'm sure that the future Valoriza will remain an industry benchmark and that all the people working there will have a future full of growth and opportunities awaiting them", Manrique added.

"I want to thank them all for their commitment and wish them all the best. I am certain that this is the best option for all", the Chairman stressed.

Communications Department:

Follow us on:

Tel.: + 34 91 545 52 94 / 5153

comunicacion@sacyr.com

https://www.sacyr.com/en/press-room/press-releases

PRESS RELEASE

Sustainability

The Chairman highlighted the 2021-2025 Sacyr Sustainable Action Plan fulfilled goals. This document is the company's roadmap to improve its sustainability performance. By 2022 financial close, progress on this plan was 71%, with 18 action lines and over 100 projects.

Sacyr is included in the main ESG indices and rankings and was the first Spain-based infrastructure company to certify its water footprint.

Shareholder remuneration

The AGM authorized the execution of two capital increases for a maximum nominal amount of €20 million necessary to pay the annual dividend in the form of scrip dividend.

In 2022, Sacyr paid two scrip dividends for €0.115 per share, which represents a return of 4.8%. "We've fulfilled the company's goals and market commitments", the Chairman said, also stressing that shareholder remuneration is "one of the foundations of the Strategic Plan".

Communications Department:

Follow us on:

Tel.: + 34 91 545 52 94 / 5153

comunicacion@sacyr.com

https://www.sacyr.com/en/press-room/press-releases

Disclaimer

Sacyr SA published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 11:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SACYR, S.A.
07:54aManuel Manrique : “we will start working on a new strategic cycle to consolidate our..
PU
06/12Flurry of European Companies Engaged in Acquisitions, Asset Sales Monday -- at a Glance
DJ
06/12Sacyr Offloads Waste Management Business in EUR734 Million Deal
MT
06/12Sacyr agrees to sell waste management unit to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure
RE
06/12Sacyr S A : reaches agreement to sell 100% of Valoriza Servicios Medioambientales (VSM) to..
PU
06/12An unknown buyer acquired a 5.1% stake in Sacyr, S.A. from Société Générale Société ano..
CI
06/11Morgan Stanley Infrastructure in lead to buy Sacyr waste management unit - sources
RE
06/11Morgan stanley infrastructure partners is in lead to buy sacyr's…
RE
06/11Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Inc. agreed to acquire Valoriza Servicios Medioambientale..
CI
06/02Sacyr S A : firma el acta de inicio del proyecto público-privado de restauración de los ec..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SACYR, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 718 M 6 205 M 6 205 M
Net income 2023 163 M 177 M 177 M
Net Debt 2023 8 257 M 8 959 M 8 959 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,3x
Yield 2023 3,88%
Capitalization 2 004 M 2 175 M 2 175 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
EV / Sales 2024 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 44 629
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart SACYR, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Sacyr, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SACYR, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,10 €
Average target price 3,65 €
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manuel Manrique Cecilia Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Mijangos Gorozarri Chief Financial Officer
Augusto Delkader Teig Independent Director
Juan Maria Aguirre Gonzalo Lead Independent Director
Isabel Martín Castella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SACYR, S.A.19.31%2 175
VINCI16.58%66 589
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED12.90%40 392
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.58%34 907
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.29.89%26 871
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED35.25%24 333
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer