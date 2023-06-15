The shareholders green-lighted the appointment of two new independent directors: Elena Monreal Alfageme and Adriana Hoyos Vega. With their appointments, the proportion of

Madrid, June 15, 2023.- Sacyr's shareholders approved all the items in its Annual General Meeting (AGM) agenda, giving a strong boost to the company's corporate business model.

Manuel Manrique added that the sale of Valoriza Servicios Medioambientales (VSM) will help drastically reduce Sacyr's debt and stressed that "it's an outstanding operation, for both its financial outcome and the future of VSM and its employees".

Sacyr' Chairman emphasized that the company offers its shareholders solid growth and gave a €3 billion valuation of the current P3 asset portfolio.

Shareholders approved two capital increases in the form of scrip dividends, with the aim of keeping profitability rates around 5%.

The Annual General Meeting approved the 2022 accounts and the remaining items proposed by the Board of directors by majority, which included the appointment of two new independent directors, thus raising the proportion of independent directors in the company's topmost

MANUEL MANRIQUE: "WE WILL START WORKING ON A NEW STRATEGIC CYCLE TO CONSOLIDATE OUR P3 MODEL WITH PROFITABLE GROWTH"

independent directors in the board is raised to 50%. Moreover, this increases the number of women directors in the board to four.

The AGM approved other proposals that improve on current corporate governance practices as well, in line with international best practices: limiting the Chairman's casting vote, reducing the maximum size of the Board of directors to 15 members, as well as strengthening the role of the Lead independent director.

The shareholders also ratified the reelections of Manuel Manrique Cecilia as Chief Executive Officer for a four-year period and of Elena Jiménez de Andrade Astorqui as an Independent director, and the appointment of José Manuel Loureda Mantiñán as Proprietary director.

Manuel Manrique, Sacyr CEO, insisted in his address to the AGM attendees that the Board of directors is "committed to splitting the company's executive roles by 2025 as part of its governance plan".

A sound and sustainable business model

Manuel Manrique avowed to the shareholders that the company is focusing its efforts on obtaining the maximum value creation through a "sound and sustainable growth business model".

The Chairman highlighted that the fruit of this strategy is apparent in the "spectacular" 2022 results. Last year, the EBITDA grew by 63%, to €1,502 million; profitability stood at a record 25.7%; and net profit was €111 million.

These figures are proof of a 2021-2025 Strategic Plan that has been fulfilled "successfully and ahead of schedule". "We are going to start working right away on the definition of a new strategic cycle for early 2024 to consolidate our P3 business model with profitable growth", Manrique explained.