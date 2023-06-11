Advanced search
    SCYR   ES0182870214

SACYR, S.A.

(SCYR)
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38:00 2023-06-09 am EDT
3.002 EUR   +0.60%
04:15pMorgan Stanley Infrastructure in lead to buy Sacyr waste management unit - sources
RE
04:15pMorgan stanley infrastructure partners is in lead to buy sacyr's…
RE
06/02Sacyr S A : firma el acta de inicio del proyecto público-privado de restauración de los ecosistemas degradados del Canal del Dique
PU
Morgan Stanley Infrastructure in lead to buy Sacyr waste management unit - sources

06/11/2023 | 04:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of Spanish construction firm Sacyr in Madrid

LONDON/MADRID, June 11 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners is poised to buy Sacyr's Valoriza Servicios Medioambientales in a deal that could value the unit at close to 600 million euros ($644.8 million) including debt, people familiar with the matter said.

Morgan Stanley Infrastructure has prevailed over other firms in an auction that Valoriza's owner, Spanish construction firm Sacyr, held for the company which started in February, the sources said on Sunday.

Valoriza Servicios Medioambientales is specialized in managing a range of services in the waste recycling chain such as collection, treatment and management of waste.

If negotiations and financing arrangements are concluded successfully, a deal could be announced as early as next week, the sources added.

Sacyr declined to comment, while representatives for Morgan Stanley did not reply to a request for comment outside business hours.

The sources cautioned that there remained a chance that no deal would be completed, and asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Sacyr has been advised by Santander and Nomura, while Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners was advised by Deutsche Bank, the sources said.

Sacyr, which also is seeking a partner for its facility services unit and its water subsidiary, has said it aims to use the funds from the sales to speed up growth in its concession infrastructure business.

($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Corina Pons; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.20% 9.843 Delayed Quote.-7.04%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.12% 86.21 Delayed Quote.1.52%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 2.94% 944 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
NOMURA CORPORATION -0.08% 1265 Delayed Quote.24.26%
SACYR, S.A. 0.60% 3.002 Delayed Quote.15.46%
WASTE MANAGEMENT 0.06% 162.68 Delayed Quote.3.70%
Financials
Sales 2023 5 718 M 6 150 M 6 150 M
Net income 2023 163 M 176 M 176 M
Net Debt 2023 8 257 M 8 880 M 8 880 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,9x
Yield 2023 4,01%
Capitalization 1 940 M 2 086 M 2 086 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
EV / Sales 2024 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 44 629
Free-Float 57,9%
Technical analysis trends SACYR, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,00 €
Average target price 3,64 €
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manuel Manrique Cecilia Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Mijangos Gorozarri Chief Financial Officer
Augusto Delkader Teig Independent Director
Juan Maria Aguirre Gonzalo Lead Independent Director
Isabel Martín Castella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SACYR, S.A.15.46%2 086
VINCI14.37%64 752
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED13.31%40 298
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED13.81%36 353
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.28.30%26 542
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED46.58%26 349
