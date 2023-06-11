Morgan Stanley Infrastructure in lead to buy Sacyr waste management unit - sources

LONDON/MADRID, June 11 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley
Infrastructure Partners is poised to buy Sacyr's
Valoriza Servicios Medioambientales in a deal that could value
the unit at close to 600 million euros ($644.8 million)
including debt, people familiar with the matter said.
Morgan Stanley Infrastructure has prevailed over other firms
in an auction that Valoriza's owner, Spanish construction firm
Sacyr, held for the company which started in February, the
sources said on Sunday.
Valoriza Servicios Medioambientales is specialized in
managing a range of services in the waste recycling chain such
as collection, treatment and management of waste.
If negotiations and financing arrangements are concluded
successfully, a deal could be announced as early as next week,
the sources added.
Sacyr declined to comment, while representatives for Morgan
Stanley did not reply to a request for comment outside business
hours.
The sources cautioned that there remained a chance that no
deal would be completed, and asked not to be identified because
the matter is confidential.
Sacyr has been advised by Santander and Nomura, while Morgan
Stanley Infrastructure Partners was advised by Deutsche Bank,
the sources said.
Sacyr, which also is seeking a partner for its facility
services unit and its water subsidiary, has said it aims to use
the funds from the sales to speed up growth in its concession
infrastructure business.
($1 = 0.9305 euros)
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Corina Pons; Editing by Jan
Harvey)