    SCYR   ES0182870214

SACYR, S.A.

(SCYR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:38:04 2023-06-21 am EDT
3.018 EUR   +1.14%
06:30aSacyr : Opinion change, from Reduce to Add
Alphavalue
05:53aSacyr S A : closes 170 million financing of RSC-287 roadway in Brazil
PU
06/16Sacyr S A : Water wins AEDyR Award on Sustainability
PU
Sacyr : Opinion change, from Reduce to Add

06/21/2023 | 06:30am EDT
Financials
Sales 2023 5 718 M 6 237 M 6 237 M
Net income 2023 163 M 178 M 178 M
Net Debt 2023 8 257 M 9 006 M 9 006 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 4,08%
Capitalization 1 928 M 2 103 M 2 103 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
EV / Sales 2024 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 44 629
Free-Float 56,5%
Technical analysis trends SACYR, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,98 €
Average target price 3,67 €
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manuel Manrique Cecilia Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Mijangos Gorozarri Chief Financial Officer
Augusto Delkader Teig Independent Director
Juan Maria Aguirre Gonzalo Lead Independent Director
Isabel Martín Castella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SACYR, S.A.14.77%2 103
VINCI14.82%65 921
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED14.18%40 822
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.55%34 097
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.30.35%26 966
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED31.65%23 621
