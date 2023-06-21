|
Sacyr : Opinion change, from Reduce to Add
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
Already a member/customer? Log In
© Alphavalue 2023
|
|All news about SACYR, S.A.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on SACYR, S.A.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
5 718 M
6 237 M
6 237 M
|Net income 2023
|
163 M
178 M
178 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
8 257 M
9 006 M
9 006 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|12,8x
|Yield 2023
|4,08%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 928 M
2 103 M
2 103 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,78x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,71x
|Nbr of Employees
|44 629
|Free-Float
|56,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SACYR, S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|8
|Last Close Price
|2,98 €
|Average target price
|3,67 €
|Spread / Average Target
|22,9%