SCYR SACYR, S.A.
Sacyr, S.A.

Equities

SCYR

ES0182870214

Construction & Engineering

Market Closed - BME
 11:35:18 2024-06-25 am EDT
3.33 EUR -1.77% Intraday chart for Sacyr, S.A. 3.33 0.00%
06:08pm SACYR : Opinion change, from Reduce to Add Alphavalue
Latest news about Sacyr, S.A.

SACYR : Opinion change, from Reduce to Add Alphavalue
Transcript : Sacyr, S.A., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 29, 2024
Sacyr, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 CI
Ferrovial-led Consortium Wins Contract to Build Peripheral Ring Road in Peru MT
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms RE
ACS increases its profit by 17% in 2023 boosted by construction abroad RE
ACS posts 17% rise in 2023 profit stoked by construction overseas RE
Transcript : Sacyr, S.A., 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 29, 2024
Sacyr's profit jumps 39% in 2023 on sale of cleaning business RE
The Ibex-35 is unmoved by the avalanche of results as it awaits macro news from the U.S. RE
Sacyr, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Sacyr initiates capital increase for stock dividend RE
The Ibex-35 still has room to increase its value by 17% in 2024, according to Renta 4 RE
Serveo Servicios, S.A.U. completed the acquisition of Sacyr Facilities SA from Sacyr, S.A. for ?105 million. CI
ACS hires SocGen to sell services unit in 700 million-800 million euro deal, Expansion reports RE
Transcript : Sacyr, S.A., Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2023
Sacyr's profit soars 36% thanks to toll road concessions RE
Sacyr's nine-month profit soars 36% on motorway concessions RE
Sacyr, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Inc. acquired Valoriza Servicios Medioambientales, SA from Sacyr, S.A for ?600 million. CI
EU Commission OKs Morgan Stanley Infrastructure's Takeover of Sacyr Unit MT
SACYR : H1 23: Focus on highways to boost margins Alphavalue
Sacyr About to Complete Sale of Stake in N6 CI
Sacyr, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Transcript : Sacyr, S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023

Company Profile

Sacyr, S.A. is a building and public works group. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - industrial site,s infrastructure and building construction (49.4%); - management of infrastructure under concession (32.3%): airports, roads, hotels, offices, shopping malls, etc.; - services (17.1%): maintenance and cleaning of buildings, construction and installation of water pipeline systems and gas emission reduction systems, waste and wastewater collection and treatment, etc.; - other (1.2%). 66.1% of sales are abroad.
Sector
Construction & Engineering
Calendar
2024-07-25 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
IBEX 35
Ratings for Sacyr, S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
3.39 EUR
Average target price
4.119 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+21.50%
Company calendar

Sector Other Construction & Engineering

1st Jan change Capi.
SACYR, S.A. Stock Sacyr, S.A.
+6.53% 2.53B
VINCI Stock VINCI
-10.73% 63.22B
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED Stock Larsen & Toubro Limited
+1.70% 58.18B
QUANTA SERVICES, INC. Stock Quanta Services, Inc.
+24.95% 40.14B
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED Stock China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited
+13.93% 31.36B
FERROVIAL SE Stock Ferrovial SE
+10.96% 28.71B
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED Stock China Railway Group Limited
+13.73% 20.47B
WSP GLOBAL INC. Stock WSP Global Inc.
+12.93% 19.31B
EMCOR GROUP, INC. Stock EMCOR Group, Inc.
+73.60% 17.9B
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED Stock China Communications Construction Company Limited
+35.63% 17.01B
Other Construction & Engineering
