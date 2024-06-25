More about the company
Sacyr, S.A. is a building and public works group. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- industrial site,s infrastructure and building construction (49.4%);
- management of infrastructure under concession (32.3%): airports, roads, hotels, offices, shopping malls, etc.;
- services (17.1%): maintenance and cleaning of buildings, construction and installation of water pipeline systems and gas emission reduction systems, waste and wastewater collection and treatment, etc.;
- other (1.2%).
66.1% of sales are abroad.